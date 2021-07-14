Talkdesk to support solar experts of Zolar as more homeowners turn to green energy

Talkdesk, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, has been selected by Zolar, a Berlin-based green tech company, as its contact center provider. Talkdesk will supply voice services and Talkdesk for Salesforce to the Zolar team of solar energy advisers, enabling them to provide more streamlined interactions with customers while leveraging and maintaining a comprehensive view of the customer journey.

Zolar is the brainchild of founder Alex Melzer, who gained inspiration for starting the company after embarking on a 2,600km bicycle ride across South America in 2015. Moved by the scenes of man-made climate change, which he observed along the way, Melzer became determined to make a difference. He set up Zolar the following year with a mission to create a future powered by clean energy. The company now offers a range of products for customers to generate affordable and environmentally friendly electricity.

Zolar employs a team of solar experts who advise customers throughout all phases of the purchasing process, from initial inquiry to the creation of a rooftop solar energy solution tailored to the unique needs of each customer. With Talkdesk CX Cloud, an end-to-end customer experience solution, Zolar can quickly and easily field their typical daily volume of more than 1,000 customer calls, even when staff work from home. Through the solution's deep integration with Salesforce, they can also access and maintain a complete view of each customer engagement to further personalize the experiences.

"We needed a solution with advanced routing capabilities and a view into call behaviour," said Markus Schaffrinski, Chief Technology Officer, Zolar. "Talkdesk CX Cloud gives us a sophisticated, yet simple-to-use tool with smart routing right out of the box. By allowing us to respond more efficiently, from anywhere, and provide a better overall experience, our customers can come away not only feeling good about choosing a clean energy solution, they also feel added confidence in having entrusted Zolar to power it."

"The fast growth of Zolar is rooted in its passion for the environment and focus on delivering the highest quality product and service. They exemplify the magic that happens when purpose truly drives execution," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder, Talkdesk. "As more households throughout Europe turn to green energy, Talkdesk looks forward to supporting their mission with advanced contact center tools for helping Zolar deliver more great customer experiences."

Additional Resources

Read how Talkdesk is entering its next decade fueled by innovation, expanded international presence and a new brand

See Talkdesk recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service

Hear direct from customers why they selected Talkdesk CX Cloud and the difference it has made in their contact centers

Social Networks

Web: https://www.talkdesk.com

Blog: https://www.talkdesk.com/blog/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Talkdesk

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/talkdesk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Talkdesk/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Talkdesk/

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk is a global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies. Our contact center solution provides a better way for businesses and customers to engage with one another. Our speed of innovation and global footprint reflect our commitment to ensure businesses everywhere can deliver better customer experiences through any channel, resulting in higher customer satisfaction, cost savings and profitability. Talkdesk CX CloudTM is an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines enterprise scale with consumer simplicity. Over 1,800 innovative companies around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, Trivago, and Fujitsu partner with Talkdesk to deliver a better way to great customer experience. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

About Zolar

The greentech company Zolar offers photovoltaic systems, which homeowners are able to custom plan, compare and order online, at a fixed price. By means of the Zolar online configurator, homeowners are able to customize the components of their solar energy system according to their needs and will receive a personal consultation at the same time from one of our solar energy experts. Zolar has a broad network of local partner companies that install the systems on-site. The Berlin-based start-up employs 190 people and pursues the vision of installing a solar system on every roof worldwide to enable the independence of private households from the public power grid. Zolar empowers its customers to promote the energy turnaround, to reduce the CO2 footprint and thus make an effective contribution to climate protection. www.zolar.de

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation or endorsement by them.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005498/en/

Contacts:

Americas

Camille Beasley

camille.beasley@talkdesk.com

(972) 896-1936

EMEA

Douglas Keighley

douglas.keighley@talkdesk.com

+44 7830144613