Mittwoch, 14.07.2021
WKN: A2JMSQ ISIN: SE0011256312 Ticker-Symbol: EN8A 
Frankfurt
14.07.21
08:13 Uhr
0,069 Euro
-0,001
-1,58 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
14.07.2021 | 15:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New company name for Eniro AB (publ) and change of ISIN code for ENRO PREF B (146/21)

As from July 15, 2021, Eniro AB (publ) will be listed under its new company
name Eniro Group AB (publ) and the share ENRO PREF B will change ISIN code.
Last trading date with current ISIN code is today. The order book ID and short
name will not change. 

Current company name:             Eniro AB (publ)   
New Company name:               Eniro Group AB (publ)
Unchanged short name:             ENRO PREF B     
Current ISIN code:              SE0004633956     
Last date of trading with current ISIN code: July 14, 2021    
New ISIN code:                SE0016278071     
First date of trading with new ISIN code:   July 15, 2021    
Unchanged Order book ID:           88768        



For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
