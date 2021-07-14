Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New company name for Eniro AB (publ) and change of ISIN code for ENRO PREF B (146/21)

As from July 15, 2021, Eniro AB (publ) will be listed under its new company name Eniro Group AB (publ) and the share ENRO PREF B will change ISIN code. Last trading date with current ISIN code is today. The order book ID and short name will not change. Current company name: Eniro AB (publ) New Company name: Eniro Group AB (publ) Unchanged short name: ENRO PREF B Current ISIN code: SE0004633956 Last date of trading with current ISIN code: July 14, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0016278071 First date of trading with new ISIN code: July 15, 2021 Unchanged Order book ID: 88768 For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB