Perceptyx Equips HR Leaders for the Talent War; Acquires Waggl and CultureIQ

Adds innovative employee crowdsourcing and voting capabilities to help enterprises tackle new hybrid working reality and retain talent

TEMECULA, Calif., July 14, 2021, the leading employee listening and people analytics platform, has announced two acquisitions that will give organizations even more of the dynamic feedback they need to meet post-pandemic employee expectations. The company has acquired Waggl, an employee feedback solution that crowdsources employee comments and ideas in real-time, and CultureIQ, a research-backed solution for assessing current culture and closing culture gaps.



According to the U.S. Labor Department, nearly 4 million people quit their jobs in April 2021, the most on record. Amid this talent crisis, the need to listen continuously to employees and create effective engagement and retention strategies has become a top organizational imperative. These two acquisitions will deepen Perceptyx's continuous listening capabilities, expand its market share in the United States and Europe and cement its leadership in enterprise-class employee experience.

"HR leaders are living through the greatest workplace redesign in recent history," said Josh Bersin, founder of Josh Bersin Research and the Josh Bersin Academy. "Platforms like Perceptyx, coupled with the new capabilities in these acquisitions, are critical to enabling companies to create the hybrid, productive and highly engaging employee experience needed for the future."

Waggl is an agile employee listening solution with a difference: it allows companies to collect employee feedback in real-time on specific issues via short pulse surveys, then crowdsource-allowing employees to suggest and vote on potential solutions. Waggl facilitates dialog between managers and their teams about important topics and holds managers accountable by then following up with employees to gauge how well the company responded to their feedback. This closed loop approach results in up to 20% higher engagement.

"Waggl is a uniquely engaging way to elevate the voice of every employee to drive real-time, actionable insight. It truly reflects the way employees want to engage with their employers - it's simple, spontaneous and social. Integrating Waggl into our platform will give customers a critical new listening post for their employee experience strategies," said John Borland, CEO of Perceptyx.

Waggl is used by large organizations across healthcare, manufacturing and communications sectors, including 3M, BJC Healthcare, Frontier Communications, Paychex and UCHealth. A global beverage company used Waggl to gather input from 270,000 employees about productivity impediments. It was able to identify key issues and take action immediately. A national financial services institution asked its 9,000 employees for input on proposed post-pandemic workplace setup and was able to make vital adjustments quickly.

"Successful organizations will be increasingly defined by how well they understand their employees. Perceptyx has set the bar for effective employee listening and is dedicated to providing its customers with the most current, actionable insights possible," said Michael Papay, CEO of Waggl. "By combining our crowdsourcing capabilities with Perceptyx's reach, we can accelerate our mission to give every employee a voice to make their workplace better."

Backed by over 50 years of culture research, CultureIQ is known for its unique Culture Framework, which enables organizations to pinpoint their cultural strengths and weaknesses and align culture with strategy. CultureIQ's customers span technology, retail and financial services sectors in both the US and Europe. With the Perceptyx platform, CultureIQ customers will have the opportunity to extend their employee listening and engagement program beyond culture to gain a comprehensive view of workplace factors that impact individual performance and organizational success.

"There has never been a more pressing need for business leaders to truly understand their employee culture. CultureIQ is at the forefront of culture work, with decades of benchmark data, and we're excited to bring our companies together to help our collective customers gain even deeper insight into their organizations," said Borland.

"Through our platform we give millions of employees, at some of the world's largest companies, a voice - and their employers the ability to truly hear them. With these acquisitions, we're helping our customers listen even more intently and enabling them to protect their most important asset: their talent," added Borland.

About Perceptyx

Since its founding in 2003, Perceptyx has been redefining the employee insights industry, delivering enterprise-level employee listening and people analytics to more than 400 clients, including nearly a third of the Fortune 100. With an unrivaled technology platform and a tailor-made, flexible approach, the Perceptyx platform makes it easy for managers, HR executives and business leaders to discover insights deep within large and complex organizations, driving meaningful action to improve business outcomes. Driven by a deep intellectual curiosity and a culture of innovation, Perceptyx is challenging the status quo - to help people and organizations "see the way forward."

Media Contact

Chris Ulbrich

Firebrand Communications

perceptyx@firebrand.marketing

415-848-9175



