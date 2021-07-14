Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.07.2021
PR Newswire
14.07.2021 | 15:10
Distributed HR Platform Oyster Launches 'Oyster Academy' to Help Global Talent and Employers Acquire the Skills to Succeed in a Distributed World of Work

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster, the company that makes hiring talented people around the world compliant, human, and delightful, today launched Oyster Academy, which offers educational programs designed to prepare employees, job-seekers, HR professionals, and distributed companies for the future of work.

Oyster Logo

Developed internally by Oyster, Oyster Academy encompasses online courses for multiple experience levels and roles, and equips organizations with the skills they need to build thriving distributed teams. Within Oyster Academy, Distributed Bootcamp is a training program that teaches team members the best practices of distributed communication and collaboration. With a focus on essential concepts and tools, the program is suited to beginners looking to learn the basics of distributed work as well as more experienced individuals seeking to fine-tune their distributed working skills. Students who complete the program are presented with a certification they can use to promote their skills to prospective employers, indicating that they are poised to thrive in a virtual-first environment having acquired the skills and tech knowledge needed to do so. Graduates also gain access to an exclusive online community, which offers support on their journey to landing a great job with a distributed company.

The Distributed Bootcamp Coach program in Oyster Academy provides best-in-class training to HR and Operations leaders seeking to create a thriving distributed-company culture and instill best practices across their teams.

"Oyster is reimagining the future of access to employment, professional development, and success in a distributed world," said Jack Mardack, co-Founder of Oyster. "With Oyster Academy, we've made training available to everyone, helping to build a highly talented, well-equipped distributed workforce ready to adapt to ever-changing distributed workforce environments and to succeed on a globally distributed team."

The launch of Oyster Academy and Oyster's Distributed Bootcamp comes on the heels of the company's expansion of its offerings and integration with several HR technology and service providers. The latest announcement also precedes this week's kickoff of Ascent by Oyster, a first-of-its-kind virtual conference on the future of work to help globally distributed companies thrive on the world stage. The event takes place July 14 and 15 and will feature speakers including New York Times Bestselling author and Professor of Economics at George Mason University Bryan Caplan, CEO of Quora Adam D'Angelo, as well as leaders from Gitlab, Dropbox, Automattic, GoPro, MIT, Doist, and Careem, among others.

To learn more about how Oyster is unlocking the world's talent, visit Oyster.

About Oyster
Oyster is the HR platform for globally distributed companies. It enables growing companies to give valued international team members the experience they deserve, without the usual headaches or expense. Oyster empowers hiring anywhere in the world with reliable, compliant payroll and great local benefits and perks. Founded in Jan 2020 by Tony Jamous and Jack Mardack, Oyster is itself a fully remote company with a diverse, globally distributed team.

Please consider joining Oyster.

PR CONTACT
Tim Warner
VSC for Oyster
OysterHR@vsc.co

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156992/Oyster_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
