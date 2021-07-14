Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.07.2021
PR Newswire
14.07.2021 | 15:10
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, July 14

14 July 2021

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Directorate Change

The Board announces that Professor Dame Kay Davies CBE retired from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting held today. It is further announced that following her retirement, Steve Bates has succeeded her as the Senior Independent Director.

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark PopeFrostrow Capital LLP020 3 008 4913
