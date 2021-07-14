The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, July 14
14 July 2021
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC (the "Company")
Directorate Change
The Board announces that Professor Dame Kay Davies CBE retired from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting held today. It is further announced that following her retirement, Steve Bates has succeeded her as the Senior Independent Director.
- ENDS-
For further information please contact:
|Mark Pope
|Frostrow Capital LLP
|020 3 008 4913
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de