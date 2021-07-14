Index designed to provide pure-play exposure to the big data analytics industry

Today, MV Index Solutions (MVIS) announced the licensing of the BlueStar Big Data Analytics Index (ticker: BDATA) to Defiance ETFs for use in an ETF that offers exposure to companies involved in the big data analytics segment.

The BlueStar Big Data Analytics Index (ticker: BDATA) is an index of globally-listed stocks of companies that, according to MVIS, are "Big Data" companies. To be considered a Big Data company, the company must derive 50% of revenue or operating activity from solutions focused on: database management, data platforms, dev-ops, big data analytics, or API management.

"We are pleased to announce the licensing of our Big Data Analytics Index to Defiance ETFs. Big Data is a major buzz word today but it can be difficult for investors to hone in on investment candidates related to this field. It is well known that the world is generating more data at an accelerating rate, enabled by new network architectures like 5G and IoT. Similar to how cloud presented a new paradigm in networking, Big Data presents a new paradigm in computing. Ten years ago the story behind cloud computing was not the companies that used cloud computing but those that enabled it. In turn, the Big Data story over the coming decades is not necessarily around the companies that generate or own big data but in those that help companies harness it through storage, availability, API and analytics/visualization solutions these are the companies that are captured in this pure-play and investable index," said Josh Kaplan, Global Head of Research Investment Strategy at MV Index Solutions.

"Big Data, big potential opportunity. Data science is an emerging trend that has already taken hold. The race is on to extract actionable data from Big Data, thereby releasing business value and opening up previously unimagined capabilities. The companies at the heart of this process are at the heart of ETF," says Sylvia Jablonski, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs.

The BlueStar Big Data Analytics Index (ticker: BDATA) is reviewed on a semi-annual basis. The index is weighted by float-adjusted market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price, a total return net index and a total return gross index. Detailed information about the indices, including methodology details and index data are available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

BlueStar Big Data Analytics Index (ticker: BDATA)

Number of Components: 29

Base Date: 31 December 2015

Base Value: 100

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 31.17 billion in assets under management (as of 14 July 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About Defiance ETFs www.defianceetfs.com

Founded in 2018, Defiance ETFs is an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and registered investment advisor focused on thematic investing. Our suite of rules-based ETFs allows retail and institutional investors to express a targeted view on dynamic sub-sectors that are leading the way in disruptive innovations.

