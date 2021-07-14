Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. Appoints John M. Farah Jr, Ph.D to Board of Directors Strategic Appointment to Assist in Pond Biotech Expansion

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Pond") (TSX.V:POND), (OTCQB:PNDHF) an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of climate change and nutrition, is pleased to announce John M. Farah Jr, Ph.D has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

John M. Farah Jr, Ph.D has over 30 years of experience in health care and the biopharmaceutical industry. He is currently a senior clinical consultant with Veradigm, an Allscripts business, leveraging real-world data and real-world evidence for insights into challenges and opportunities in care of patients with chronic health conditions. He is also a member of the industry advisory board for the Coulter-Drexel Translational Research Partnership Program (Drexel University). John has advised clients in drug and biologic development and corporate partnering as Managing Director of his own consultancy and in market access and market research with agencies like rjSynergy. John began advising small to mid-sized firms after 19 years at Cephalon (now Teva) where he became Vice President of international pharmaceutical operations. John has broad expertise in R&D, business development, and ex-US commercialization with specialization in Asia Pacific and Latin American markets. He had focused on products for neurosciences & pain, hematology & oncology, and infectious & inflammatory disorders for Cephalon.

In addition, John co-led successful intellectual property litigation efforts in Europe and Latin America and was Treasurer and director of Cephalon's political action committee. John has over 10 years of experience as an independent director on the boards of public US companies including service on audit, compensation, and governance committees. John is author and inventor on over 40 publications, whitepapers, and patents. He started his industry career as a research investigator in neurosciences and immune-inflammatory programs at G.D. Searle & Co. (now Pfizer).

John earned his doctorate in physiology from the Uniformed Services University and conducting post-doctoral studies in the Neurological Disorders and Stroke division of the National Institutes of Health. He has been a guest lecturer in graduate programs at Drexel University, Penn State University, St. Joseph's University, and St. Louis University.

Grant Smith, Pond CEO, commented "We are very excited to welcome John to our Board of Directors. John has a very successful track record in drug development, licensing, commercialization and business development. His extensive pharmaceutical experience will be of great value as we work to quickly scale Pond Biotech which uses unique strains of algae to express complex proteins for diagnostics and therapeutics."

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond Technology is a technology leader in controlled environment cultivation of micro-algae. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights and patented CO2-Management. The use of concentrated CO2 from industrial waste streams enables Pond to boost productivity of micro-algae well beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers and allows industrial emitters to abate and ultimately recycle CO2. Pond is currently selling micro-algae derived antioxidant astaxanthin under its Regenurex brand. As micro-algae are becoming increasingly important in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, human nutrition, aqua farming, bioplastics and biofuels, Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.

