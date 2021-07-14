San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (DCS), a leading Technical Services Provider for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, announced the addition of the AMIT Wireless line of IoT products to its comprehensive IoT solutions portfolio. This strategic partnership will expand the DCS solutions product offerings for the IoT market in North America.

AMIT Wireless is a leader in designing and manufacturing innovative edge devices for the IoT market, focusing on Smart City, Smart Industry, Smart Building, and Smart Vehicle verticals markets. The AMIT Wireless product portfolio is designed with the latest 4G/5G cellular technologies to cover most IoT use cases. In addition to cellular-based products, they also have a broad offering in emerging technologies, such as CBRS (Citizens Band Radio Service) and LoRa, which will become more prevalent as the IoT space continues to mature.

"AMIT Wireless is a perfect partner to help us continue to offer innovative IoT solutions to the market," said Chris Bursey, CEO of DCS. "AMIT has a strong engineering background and is focused on designing products that allow us to create unique IoT solutions that solve real-world problems for our customers."

"We are thrilled to partner with DCS to address the technology needs of the North American market," said Victor Kuo, CEO of AMIT Wireless. "DCS is well known as an innovator and thought leader in the IoT space in North America and has relationships with all the relevant cellular operators and system integrators."

AMIT Wireless products that are certified and approved by cellular carriers in North America will be available through DCS. In addition to DCS providing distribution services, DCS also offers a wide range of managed services to help customers quickly and easily deploy IoT solutions by removing complexities and delivering solutions that solve real-world problems.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX") and Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com .

DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About AMIT Wireless

AMIT Wireless Inc. specializes in building wireless connectivity for M2M and IoT applications. The main product portfolios include 4G/5G Connectivity, Industrial IoT, and Vehicle Telematics. AMIT has successfully built best-in-class industrial M2M/IoT gateway products that integrate 4G/5G, CBRS LTE, NB-IoT/Cat-M1, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LoRa. Visit AMIT at www.amitwireless.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Bill Espley, Director

billespley@gmail.com

604-630-3072

Chris Bursey, CEO

cbursey@dcsbusiness.com

858-525-2483

