Mittwoch, 14.07.2021
it Kupferaktien ein Vermögen verdienen! Diese Firma steht kurz vor Finalisierung der Machbarkeitsstudie!
14.07.2021 | 15:56
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 15th

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ:MKTY), the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business and EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, has been invited to present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held virtually on July 13th - 15th, 2021. Michael Toporek, CEO of MTI will present at the conference.

Access to Giving is a conference themed around investor education and advocacy with 50+ companies presenting, a keynote, three distinctive panels and 1x1 meetings.

MTI is scheduled to present on Thursday, July 15th at 2:30 PM ET. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2744/41966.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About Access to Giving
Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th - 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1's with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

About MTI

MTI is the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. and EcoChain, Inc. Through MTI Instruments, MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries, including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. Through EcoChain, MTI is developing cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. For more information about MTI, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Brennan
lbrennan@mtiinstruments.com

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
646.823.8656
Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Mechanical Technology, Incorporated



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655508/Mechanical-Technology-Incorporated-to-Present-at-Access-to-Giving-Virtual-Investor-Conference-on-July-15th

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
