IWBI Announces New WELL Performance Rating Focused on Using Dynamic Human and Building Performance Metrics to Enhance the Experience of the People Inside

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) today announced the upcoming launch of the WELL Performance Rating, a new designation rewarding building owners and operators for using measurable and validated building and human performance metrics to gain insights into the health and well-being of the people inside and enhance conditions in their spaces based on those insights. The rating will consist of features drawn from the WELL Building Standard (WELL) along with new pathways and beta features that will be informed by the IWBI Performance Advisory , WELL Performance Testing Organizations (PTOs) and a host of industry leaders in smart building technologies.

"The industry has done a great job of capturing environmental building performance metrics on site - energy and water use, for example - but we need to be able to marry these eco-friendly indicators with health performance metrics to enable balanced choices about the health of planet and the health of people," said Rachel Hodgdon, president and CEO of IWBI. "With this incredible and diverse array of partners, advisors and other contributors, we are confident that the new rating will unlock and accelerate the use of smarter, more integrated approaches to improve and enhance well-being and performance."

The WELL Performance Rating will be comprised of WELL features that call for specific leadership thresholds relating to air and water quality, thermal comfort, acoustics, lighting and occupant experience, helping projects apply both quantitative and qualitative data to track, monitor and improve the performance of both the buildings and the people inside. IWBI's global network of 42 WELL Performance Testing Organizations, IWBI member organizations and its broader community of over 18,000 WELL Accredited Professionals (WELL APs) and registrants pursuing the WELL AP credential in more than 100 countries will support customers in their pursuit of the WELL Performance Rating.

This new designation will add to a growing suite of WELL ratings that includes the WELL Health-Safety Rating and the forthcoming WELL Health Equity Rating. Each can be achieved as a stand-alone designation or milestone along the way to WELL Certification at Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum level. For WELL Portfolio participants, achieving these ratings will contribute to their WELL Score.

IWBI members contributing to the development of the WELL Performance Rating include Aircuity,Carrier, CETEC, Cognian Technologies, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Kaiterra, Lennox International, Schneider Electric, SGS, Thornton Tomasetti and Trane Technologies.

What industry leaders say about the WELL Performance Rating:

"Like WELL, we have long been committed to taking a holistic approach to the full spectrum of factors that create healthy buildings for people, including air quality, safety, and functional conditions such as thermal comfort, lighting, sound and environmental issues that contribute to better cognitive function and well-being. We have led the industry in HVAC and building health and are currently pursuing certification under the rigorous WELL v2 standard at our own world headquarters. Carrier is proud to support the WELL Performance Rating, which will provide people with confidence to return to the things and places they love and missed."

David Gitlin, Chairman and CEO, Carrier

"At Honeywell, we're not waiting for the future, we're making it by creating innovative building solutions that foster and improve well-being and unlock positive outcomes at scale. By collaborating with IWBI on the WELL Performance Rating, we're ushering in a new era of building performance, bridging building health while being conscious of environmental impact, and equally important, inspiring innovation and spurring market transformation that advances occupant well-being and productivity."

Doug Wright, President and CEO, Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT)

"The WELL Performance Rating will powerfully accelerate the demand for healthier buildings. For more than 135 years, since we invented the first electric thermostat, Johnson Controls has been at the forefront of innovative, sustainable technologies. We are proud to collaborate with IWBI on its WELL Performance Rating to use our proven, industry-leading technology to drive continuous monitoring of WELL-certified, healthy buildings while empowering building owners to improve operating efficiency, boost productivity and advance sustainability."

George Oliver, Chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls

"As we move more decisively and strategically to meet our decarbonization goals in all buildings all around the globe, it's imperative that we are just as ambitious in seizing the accompanying opportunity to optimize these spaces for the health of the people inside. By leveraging the science behind WELL and with today's launch of the WELL Performance Rating, we are poised to chart a path to remake the buildings of the future and continue to deliver on Schneider Electric's longstanding mission to pioneer integrated solutions that leverage the power of digitalization to achieve peak performance, efficiency and reliability, all while enhancing occupant health."

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman & CEO, Schneider Electric

"Now more than ever, people need safer, healthier, and more efficient indoor spaces. We focus on helping building owners and operators assess, mitigate and monitor indoor environmental quality to ensure occupants' well-being and the building's performance. The WELL Performance Rating helps validate that the right measures are being taken for people to thrive in the spaces where they live, learn, work and play."

Dave Regnery, CEO, Trane Technologies

"AI and IoT technologies perform at their best when employed to improve human experience. We are proud to collaborate with IWBI through the WELL Performance Rating as we evolve our services to deploy technology-based solutions to address changing market needs. This initiative supports us on our journey to becoming a more sustainable, data-driven company and our commitment to enabling a better, safer and more interconnected world for all our stakeholders."

Frankie Ng, CEO, SGS, WELL Performance Testing Organization

"IWBI has been instrumental in driving the evolution of building occupant health and well-being, cementing scientific rigor and robust measurable goals as a means to advance building performance. The innovative WELL Performance Rating is set to become another ground-breaking tool."

Adam Garnys, Principal Consultant Strategy, and Dr. Vyt Garnys, Managing Director & Principal Consultant, CETEC, WELL Performance Testing Organization

"There is new urgency in how we shape, guide and foster advancements in building performance to better align with the science of supporting human health. Through this collaborative launch of the WELL Performance Rating, we are doubling down on that promise of actionable, evidence-based solutions to drive continuous improvement across the key health metrics that help enhance productivity, increase comfort and support well-being."

Liam Bates, Co-Founder and CEO, Kaiterra, IWBI Performance Advisor

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and the WELL Health-Safety Rating, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

