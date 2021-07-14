DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: Change of Index

MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 28-32, Place de la Gare L-1616 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 (the "Company") NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - LYXOR MSCI EM CLIMATE CHANGE UCITS ETF MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - LYXOR MSCI EUROPE CLIMATE CHANGE (DR) UCITS ETF (the « Sub-Funds ») Share Classes ISIN Codes LYXOR MSCI EM CLIMATE CHANGE UCITS ETF - Acc LU2056738144 LYXOR MSCI EUROPE CLIMATE CHANGE (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc LU2056738490

Amendment to the Prospectus and the Key Investor Information Document of the Sub-Funds

Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") and in the latest Prospectus of the Company.

Luxembourg, June 15, 2021,

Dear Shareholders,

The Management Company and the board of directors of the Company hereby inform the Shareholders of the Sub-Funds that changes detailed below in relation to all Sub-Funds will be effective at the opening of July 16, 2021 (the "Effective Date").

Hence, from the date hereof:

I) Change of the Index in relation to all Sub-Funds

The Indexes will change as specified in the following table:

Fund Name Previous Index New Index Lyxor MSCI EM Climate Change MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Change MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Climate Transition (EU UCITS ETF Net Total Return Index CTB) Select Net Total Return Index Lyxor MSCI Europe Climate MSCI Europe Climate Change Net Total MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition (EU CTB) Select Change (DR) UCITS ETF Return Index Net Total Return Index

The aim of this change is to provide the Shareholders with an exposure to the New Indexes that are designed to exceed the minimum standards of EU Climate Transition Benchmarks ("CTB") required under delegated acts supplementing Regulation (EU) 2019/2089 amending Regulation (EU) 2016/1011 ("Benchmark Regulation").

The New Indexes are equity indexes, calculated, maintained and published by MSCI Limited.

The Sub-Funds currently promote environmental and/or social characteristics within the meaning of "Article 8" of Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 November 2019 on sustainability-related disclosures in the financial services sector ("SFDR"). Following the change from the Previous Indexes to the New Indexes, the Sub-Funds will have sustainable investment as their objective within the meaning of "Article 9" of SFDR.

A full description of the New Indexes and their construction methodology and information on the composition and respective weightings of the New Indexes components are available on the index provider's website at http:// www.msci.com and in the Prospectus.

II) Change of the name of all Sub-Funds

The name of the Sub-Funds is modified in order to reflect the change of Index of the Sub-Funds as follows:

Previous name of the Sub-Funds New name of the Sub-Funds Lyxor MSCI EM Climate Change UCITS ETF Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF Lyxor MSCI Europe Climate Change (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF

The Sub-Funds will otherwise retain all their other characteristics, in particular the codes used in trading and the total fees.

The Sub-Funds will bear the costs associated with the changes. The attention of the Shareholders is drawn to the fact that the costs linked to the changes could have a negative impact on the net asset value of the Sub-Funds.

* In case where the Shareholders do not agree with these changes, the Shareholders who usually subscribe or redeem Shares in the Sub-Funds on the primary market may redeem their Shares without fee during a period of one month as from the date of this notice.

* We draw Shareholders' attention to the fact that if the Sub-Funds' Shares are sold on a market or exchange, the Shareholders may be charged broker fees on to the sale of (a) Share(s) in said Sub-Funds.

* In case where the Shareholders agree with the changes, no action is required from the Shareholders.

Following the implementation of the changes, the Prospectus and the Key Investor Information Document of the Sub-Funds will be amended accordingly.

The new Prospectus and Key Investor Information Documents of the Sub-Funds may be obtained on request from the Management Company to client-services-etf@lyxor.com, or consulted as from the Effective Date on the following website: www.lyxoretf.com.

For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 (0)1 42 13 42 14 - Email address: client-services-etf@lyxor.com

Yours sincerely, -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2056738144, LU2056738490

