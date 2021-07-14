CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services (CTI), a global, privately held, full-service contract research organization announces the acquisition of Dynakin, a contract research organization with a GLP biolab and model-based drug development services that has nearly two decades of experience and strong local expertise across Europe.

CTI is working to expand laboratory services to support rare disease and cell gene therapy research across all regions of the world, with a flagship lab being built in Cincinnati, OH (covering the Americas), and now Dynakin's laboratory services will support Europe and the MEA region. Dynakin's Drug Modeling (pharmacometrics) services is complementary to CTI's Regulatory and Scientific Affairs group, and provides support and/or confirmation of dosing regulatory decisions at all development stages, as well as optimal design of clinical trials. Dynakin's CRO services will be merged into CTI's European clinical team. Dynakin co-founders Dr. Monica Rodriguez and Dr. Nerea Leal will be joining CTI in new roles that will be integral to the company's growth.

"We are excited to have Dynakin join CTI to create a stronger and more robust global full-service clinical research organization," according to Timothy J. Schroeder, CTI's Chairman CEO. "Dynakin and CTI share common philosophies and cultures, with a focus on teamwork, employee retention and career development. We are passionate about continued growth and expansion for the continued success of the company, so this acquisition is a great fit for the next phase of growth at CTI."

CTI, now in its third decade, is one of the 20 largest CROs in the world, with associates in more than 60 countries across six continents. The company was recently named the #1 CRO in the world for operational excellence at the 2021 CRO Leadership Awards, outperforming nearly 30 other recognized CROs from around the world.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services is a global, privately held, full-service contract research organization (CRO), delivering a complete spectrum of clinical trial and consulting services throughout the lifecycle of development, from concept to commercialization. CTI's focused therapeutic approach provides pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device firms with clinical and disease area expertise in rare diseases, regenerative medicine/gene therapy, immunology, transplantation, nephrology, hematology/oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, hepatology, cardiopulmonary, and pediatric populations.

