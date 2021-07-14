Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
it Kupferaktien ein Vermögen verdienen! Diese Firma steht kurz vor Finalisierung der Machbarkeitsstudie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.07.2021 | 16:44
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

America By Design Season 2 Announced

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / America's leading innovation and design television series, America By Design, today announces its second season. Broadcasting across the United States on CBS, ABC, as well as www.bydesigntv.com, and www.americabydesign.com this primetime television series provides a national mainstream audience with deep insights into what it takes to imagine, create and bring to life the new and impossible. The series uncovers the key ingredients of impactful design.

This large audience series features 30 of the latest groundbreaking innovations across America; from game-changing consumer products to advancements in transportation, sports, medical advancements, and technologies that change the way we live our lives.

Part entertainment, part education, America By Design shares the story behind each innovation, exploring the challenges and the triumphs of manifesting a great idea.

By bringing inspiration, creativity, and beauty into the hearts and minds of our national audience, this exciting series explores the process and elements of meaningful design.

Broadcast on CBS & ABC in Los Angeles / San Francisco - Bay Area, Austin, Texas, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Chicago, Illinois, and New York / Tri-State area, America By Design is a dynamic combination of entertainment and education presented by recognized, award-winning creative design giants that include: Mauro Porcini, Karim Rashid, Debbie Millman - Design Matters, Dan Harden - Whipsaw, Doreen Lorenzo, Tucker Viemeister, Michael DiTullo, Ben Watson - Herman Miller; and a roster of design luminaries across the United States.

Upcoming on July 17th is the final episode of season one: who will win the national series design competition?

See highlights on the show trailer at www.AmericaByDesignTV.com

Agency: Gotham PR, Courtney Lukitsch, courtney@gothampr.com

Executive Producer: America By Design, Mike Chapman, mike@mwcproductions.com

Commercial Producer: TonyMaughan, Tony@mwcproductions.com

SOURCE: America By Design



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650683/America-By-Design-Season-2-Announced

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.