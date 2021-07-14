America By Design Season 2 Announced

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / America's leading innovation and design television series, America By Design, today announces its second season. Broadcasting across the United States on CBS, ABC, as well as www.bydesigntv.com, and www.americabydesign.com this primetime television series provides a national mainstream audience with deep insights into what it takes to imagine, create and bring to life the new and impossible. The series uncovers the key ingredients of impactful design.

This large audience series features 30 of the latest groundbreaking innovations across America; from game-changing consumer products to advancements in transportation, sports, medical advancements, and technologies that change the way we live our lives.

Part entertainment, part education, America By Design shares the story behind each innovation, exploring the challenges and the triumphs of manifesting a great idea.

By bringing inspiration, creativity, and beauty into the hearts and minds of our national audience, this exciting series explores the process and elements of meaningful design.

Broadcast on CBS & ABC in Los Angeles / San Francisco - Bay Area, Austin, Texas, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Chicago, Illinois, and New York / Tri-State area, America By Design is a dynamic combination of entertainment and education presented by recognized, award-winning creative design giants that include: Mauro Porcini, Karim Rashid, Debbie Millman - Design Matters, Dan Harden - Whipsaw, Doreen Lorenzo, Tucker Viemeister, Michael DiTullo, Ben Watson - Herman Miller; and a roster of design luminaries across the United States.

Upcoming on July 17th is the final episode of season one: who will win the national series design competition?

See highlights on the show trailer at www.AmericaByDesignTV.com

