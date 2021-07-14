Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.07.2021
it Kupferaktien ein Vermögen verdienen! Diese Firma steht kurz vor Finalisierung der Machbarkeitsstudie!
WKN: A1C0FE ISIN: GB00B5SGVL29 
Berlin
14.07.21
08:08 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
14.07.2021 | 16:46
Q&A with Dr Martin Hall on Tissue Regenix Group Plc: New capacity now on stream

Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Dr Martin Hall on Tissue Regenix Group Plc: New capacity now on stream 
14-Jul-2021 / 15:15 GMT/BST 
Hardman & Co Video | 
Q&A with Martin Hall on Tissue Regenix Group Plc | 
New capacity now on stream 
Tissue Regenix (TRX) is the topic of conversation when Martin Hall joined DirectorsTalk. Martin gives us a reminder of 
what Tissue Regenix does, discusses the poor operating performance, share prices, key messages from the report and 
thoughts on what will happen to the shares. 
Listen to the interview here: https://vimeo.com/572960828 
 
To read the transcript of this interview, click here 
Read our latest report on TRX here 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Martin Hall 
London                       mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1218916 14-Jul-2021 

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2021 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
