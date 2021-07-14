Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (TSXV: JET) (OTCQB: JETMF) (the "Company" or "GlobalX") is pleased to announce the signing of an operating lease and payment of the deposits for its third passenger aircraft, an Airbus A320-214 ("the Aircraft"), with Avolon. The Aircraft will join the fleet after receipt of final DOT and FAA approvals.

The Aircraft, previously operated by a major Asian operator, is expected to be delivered to GlobalX in September 2021 after a full 6Y/12Y check.

GlobalX continues the development of its A320 passenger and A321 passenger and cargo aircraft fleet plans. GlobalX recently completed all of its FAA requirements for its certification as a US 121 flag, domestic, and supplemental carrier, and is expected to enter passenger service after final DOT requirements are concluded.

"We are very pleased to be working with Avolon, one of the world's leading aircraft lessors. This will be an excellent aircraft for us as we expand our capabilities to serve our client's needs throughout the Americas," said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

"Avolon is delighted to expand our business in the Americas with a new customer in Global Crossing. We wish them every success and look forward to partnering further in the future," said Steven Graham, Head of Americas for Avolon.

About Avolon

Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., a public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation which is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges. Avolon is the world's third largest aircraft leasing business with an owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 30 June 2021 of 840 aircraft.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline now in FAA certification using the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX has taken delivery of one A320 and one A321 aircraft as it prepares for revenue operations. Subject to FAA and DOT approvals, GlobalX intends to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

