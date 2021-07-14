Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1,131.5 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global data center fire suppression & detection market report.

The data center fire suppression & detection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.58% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global fire detection & suppression systems market is growing due to an increase in data center investments owing to increasing digitalization, and the adoption of cloud services by enterprises as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fire detection & suppression systems market for data centers is highly fragmented, with multiple local and global vendors offering solutions, along with system integrators, who have expertise in design, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of fire safety systems North America leads the market in terms of fire suppression and detection, with around 48% of the overall market share, followed by APAC and Europe . The average rack power density has increased as a result of AI applications that use more than 30 kW per rack. Such facilities need advanced heat and smoke detecting equipment and a quick-fire suppression system that can detect fire or smoke in its initial phase to avoid damage. Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus (VESDA) detection systems dominated the market in 2020, with data centers across the globe adopting it. Majority of data centers are involved in the adoption of gaseous fire suppression systems, with a few providers also adopting water-mist suppression systems, a trend that will continue throughout the forecast period. For instance, the European market is dominated by gas-based suppression systems with a market share of around 62%, followed by water-based suppression systems. The emergence of edge data centers will provide strong opportunities for rack-level fire suppression systems, such as, the OneU rack-mounted fire suppression system. Vendors partnering with edge data center providers will be efficient in generating revenue in the emerging market

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

· Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by deployment location, fire systems, and geography

Competitive Landscape 23 key vendors are profiled

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Segmentation

Alternative suppression systems include waterless fire suppression by utilizing clean-agent or inert gases protection systems in data centers. These gaseous agents stimulate early in a fire scenario to protect the infrastructure inside the facility. Previously, Halon 1301 was used in gas fire suppression before the development of clean agents as a replacement.

The smoke detection strategies typically include spot-type smoke detection and air-aspirating smoke detection or a combination of both approaches. The most commonly adopted smoke detection strategy by data center operators is spot-type smoke detection as it is simple and inexpensive in nature.

Room-level fire protection mostly includes server rooms and data halls. It can either be a data center or an on-premise data center facility. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has set some standard rules and codes for room level protection. The NFPA 75 is the Standard for the Fire Protection of IT infrastructure, cables, and others.

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market by Deployment Location

Technical Spaces/Room-Level

Other Spaces/Building-Level

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market by Fire Systems

Fire Detection

Fire Suppression

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Dynamics

The majority of existing data centers are confined mainly in urban locations and significant sites such as Texas, New York, Virginia, London, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Paris, Dubai, Mumbai, Osaka, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland. In recent years, these locations have attracted high investments, and more data centers are planned for 2020 and 2021. Also, it has been observed that owing to the increased usage of connected devices by businesses and consumers, the concept of edge computing is gaining traction in the market. This, in turn, has boosted the demand for high bandwidth internet in many rural areas, thereby driving the need for data centers to process the information on par with major cities. AWS has also deployed very small edge centers in buildings that it manages in Los Angeles and Chicago for the use of AWS services for latency-sensitive applications. Netflix, visual-effects studios FuseFX and Luma Pictures are among the first customers that are using the new AWS Local Zones service.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Popularity of Gaseous Fire Suppression Systems

Innovation in Fire Suppression Systems

Rise in Fire Breakouts Due to Equipment Failure

Colocation Investments Boosting Fire & Safety Infrastructure Procurement

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Geography

The US is the leading country in the North American region. The growing demand for data centers across major businesses has also boosted the demand for fire suppression systems. The rack power density in the region has increased with the increasing adoption of High-Performance Computing (HPC) resources. Data center operators are investing in advanced fire detection & suppression systems that can detect smoke in high-density server environments. In 2020, around 145 data centers were identified in the region, of which over 130 data center facilities are in the US, and around 13 data center projects are in Canada. Several facilities in the region are equipped with Very Early Smoke Detection systems for detecting fires caused in the data center facility. For fire suppression, gas or water systems are used. The majority of the facilities are equipped with gas suppression systems.

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Other Latin American Countries

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland



Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Denmark



Norway



Sweden



Finland & Iceland

& Central & Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

&

Poland & Austria

&

Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Middle East

Gulf Corporation Council (GCC)



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Other African Countries

APAC

China & Hong Kong

&

Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Japan



Rest of APAC



Southeast Asia



Singapore





Indonesia





Malaysia





Thailand





Other Southeast Asian Countries

Major Vendors

Advanced Safety Systems Integrators

Cannon Fire

Carrier

Danfoss Group

Encore Fire Protection

Fike

Fireboy-Xintex (A Darley Company)

Halma

Hochiki Europe

inControl Systems

Johnson Controls

Minimax (Viking Group)

Pro Delta Fire Safety Systems (DELTA)

Robert Bosch

Securiton

SEVO Systems

Siemens

Smith & Sharks India

Stang Korea

Sterling Safety Systems (Hyfire)

The Chemours Company

Torvac Solutions

Xtralis (Honeywell)

