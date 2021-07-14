Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, PILA PHARMA TO1 (412/21)

At the request of PILA PHARMA AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from July 22, 2021 Security name: PILA PHARMA TO1 ------------------------------- Short name: PILA TO1 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016274005 ------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 228965 ------------------------------- Terms: Issue price of 10,00 SEK per share. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in PILA PHARMA AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription 23 May 2022 - 3 June 2022 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading 31 May 2022 day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat Fondkommission. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission on +46 8 684 058