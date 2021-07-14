Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
it Kupferaktien ein Vermögen verdienen! Diese Firma steht kurz vor Finalisierung der Machbarkeitsstudie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
14.07.2021 | 17:05
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, PILA PHARMA TO1 (412/21)

At the request of PILA PHARMA AB, equity rights will be traded on First North
as from July 22, 2021 

Security name: PILA PHARMA TO1
-------------------------------
Short name:   PILA TO1    
-------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016274005  
-------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  228965     
-------------------------------

Terms:      Issue price of 10,00 SEK per share.              
         1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in
          PILA PHARMA AB.                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription   23 May 2022 - 3 June 2022                   
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading   31 May 2022                          
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat
Fondkommission. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission on
+46 8 684 058
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.