Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
it Kupferaktien ein Vermögen verdienen! Diese Firma steht kurz vor Finalisierung der Machbarkeitsstudie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Tradegate
14.07.21
18:50 Uhr
239,10 Euro
+0,40
+0,17 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
239,05239,2018:51
239,05239,2018:51
PR Newswire
14.07.2021 | 18:04
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nous Infosystems Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems today announced it has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads, and managing app services in Azure.

Nous Infosystems Logo

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service, are able to earn the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate, optimize, and manage their existing web workloads to the cloud.

"Organizations realize the need to modernize their applications to adapt to changing customer requirements. Nous' world-class capabilities on Azure-based application development services have helped customers achieve improved technology and business outcomes," said Ajith Pillai, CEO of Nous Infosystems. "This advanced specialization is yet another milestone that demonstrates our expertise in migrating and modernizing web application workloads, implementing secure DevOps practices, and managing application services in Azure for customers."

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the?partners who can be?viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. Nous Infosystems clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud."

About Nous Infosystems

Nous Infosystems is a managed Microsoft Gold partner and a CMMI Level 5 SVC + SSD v1.3, ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified global information technology firm providing software solutions and services across a broad spectrum of industries. Nous Infosystems has been delivering quality technology outsourcing solutions to customers for more than two decades. Major offerings include digital transformation solutions, business IT consulting, application development and maintenance, business intelligence solutions, infrastructure management services, enterprise application integration, product engineering solutions, and independent testing services.

For more information, press only:

Swaroop Chandra
Nous Infosystems
Public Relations
+1 (732) 985-9533
swaroopc@nousinfo.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191552/Nous_Infosystems_Logo.jpg

MICROSOFT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.