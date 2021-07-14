The "4th Annual Mining Investment Hybrid London" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Now in its' 4th year, Mining Investment London is firmly established as a boutique strategic mining investment capital raising conference and exhibition. Besides mining trends and finance approach, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations that will transform the industry.
For 2021, we are continuing with a hybrid model to capture a wider European and global audience in the new business environment. The digital event arena will enable you to network with colleagues from all around the globe, hear expert analysis live on-demand, chat with all participants, attend the virtual exhibition and debate the latest opportunities and challenges of the industry simply without encountering any travel restrictions or social distancing measures.
250 senior-level executives are expected, including over 150 investors and 30 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking, and business matching.
Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships business opportunities.
- 250 Attendees
- 150 Investors
- 20 Sponsors Exhibitors
- 1 Conference
Miners Meet Investors
- The investors come from private equity, asset investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices, or are HNWIs and private investors.
- They travel from all over Europe, Asia, Middle East, and North Latin Americas to look out for the latest mining projects and investment opportunities.
What To Expect?
Top Speakers
- Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting-edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.
Exhibition
- Talk to miners evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to the mining industry.
Networking
- From speed networking, lunches, 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.
Key Themes
- Mining Investment Strategies Trends
- Gold Precious Metals Developments
- Critical Materials Strategy, Supply Trade
- Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects Discoveries
- Base Metals
- Resources Security Sustainability
- Commodity Trends in Europe
- M&A, Capital Raising Financing Environment
- Battery Metals Electric Vehicles
- Bulk Metals
- Rare Earth Minerals
- Mining Technology Advancements
- Emerging Markets Outlook
- Risk, Government Regulations Policy Developments
- IoT, Blockchain Future of Mining
Agenda:
29th 30th September 2021
- Interactive Panel Discussions
- Live Presentation
- Virtual Roundtables
- Live Demos
- Online Q&A Sessions with Speakers
- Virtual 1-2-1 Meetings
- Chair's Closing Remarks End of Conference
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qiovc9
