Physitrack: Stabilisation Notice, End of Stabilisation Period and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch ("DNB"), acting in its capacity as stabilisation manager, notifies that stabilisation measures have been undertaken in the Physitrack PLC ("Physitrack" or the "Company") shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ("Nasdaq First North Premier"). The stabilisation period has now ended and no further stabilisation transactions will be effected. DNB exercises the over-allotment option in respect of 655,519 shares in Physitrack.

As announced on June 18, 2021 in the press release regarding first day of trading in Physitrack's share on First North Premier, DNB had the option, but had no obligation, to carry out transactions in Physitrack's share aimed at supporting the market price of the share at levels above those which might otherwise prevail in the market.

Stabilisation transactions in Physitrack's share could be undertaken at any time from the first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier (on June 18, 2021) and for no longer than 30 calendar days thereafter. Such stabilisation measures could be undertaken on Nasdaq First North Premier, in the over-the-counter market or otherwise. Stabilisation transactions could not be and was not conducted at a price per share higher than the one set in the offering (SEK 40).

DNB has, in its capacity as stabilisation manager, notified that stabilisation measures, in accordance with Article 5.4 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No 596/2014), have been undertaken in respect of a total of 731 shares in Physitrack. All stabilisation transactions have been effected on Nasdaq First North Premier. The stabilisation period has now ended and no further stabilising transactions will be effected. Below is a summary of the stabilisation transactions which have been undertaken during the stabilisation period. Contact person at DNB is Olof Isacsson, phone: +46 709 39 18 29.

In connection with the offering, the Company entered into an undertaking to, within 30 days from the first day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier, upon the request of DNB, issue up to 656,250 additional shares in Physitrack to cover any over-allotment in connection with the offering (the "Over-allotment Option"). Since DNB, in accordance with what is stated below, has undertaken stabilisation transactions in respect of a total of 731 shares in the Company, DNB has today notified that DNB has exercised the Over-allotment Option in respect of 655,519 shares.

Stabilisation information

Issuer: Physitrack PLC Security: Share (ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35) Offering size: 5,031,250 shares (including the Over-allotment Option) Offering price: SEK 40 Market: Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Ticker: PTRK Stabilisation manager: DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch

Stabilisation measures

Date Quantity

(number of shares) Highest price (SEK) Lowest price (SEK) Volume weighted average price (SEK) Currency Trading venue 24 June 2021 731 40.00 40.00 40.00 SEK Nasdaq First North Growth Market



For more information please contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO, e-mail: hpm@physitrack.com, telephone: +44 208 133 9325, or

Charlotte Goodwin, CFO, e-mail: cg@physitrack.com, telephone: +44 208 133 9325

Correction regarding the number of outstanding shares and votes in the Company

In the prospectus that was published in connection with the offering, the number of shares and votes in the Company immediately following the offering if the overallotment option is not exercised was incorrectly stated as 15,606,412. The correct number is 15,605,246 shares and votes in the Company.

Important information

