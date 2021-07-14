Free-to-Play Mobile Strategy MMO Adds New Game Mode, Storyline, and Battle Alongside Limited-Time Anniversary Celebrations

King of Avalon Surpasses One Billion Dollars in Revenue According to App Annie Data

King of Avalon the free-to-play mobile strategy MMO developed by FunPlus studio KingsGroup, is celebrating five years of medieval adventures inspired by the legend of King Arthur. Throughout July, King of Avalon players can experience major game updates, such as the Tower Defense game mode, as well as participate in limited-time anniversary events like Circus Invasion and Rainbow's Maze.

In celebration of five years as one of the world's most popular mobile strategy games, King of Avalon is introducing a wide variety of brand-new content headlined by a fresh yet classic game mode, Tower Defense. Other additions include the Recapture of Holy City storyline, an Alliance-based PvEvP feature known as Battle of Drake Valley, a new story setting for beginners, and a game-wide art update to the user interface and graphics.

In-game anniversary events started on July 1 with the Photo Contest ending July 13 and Sign-in Memoirs celebration, which concludes today, July 14. The party continues with the Circus Invasion from July 14-20, Rainbow's Maze from July 21-27, and a Tarot Card Prize Pool of Five Billion Gold, available from July 14-20. During this period, players can collect Tarot Cards from participating in daily events or purchasing bundles from the shop; when finishing a Tarot Card collection, players will have a chance to win a random quantity of gold from the Prize Pool.

About King of Avalon

Launched on July 14, 2016, King of Avalon is a mobile 4X strategy MMO inspired by the legend of King Arthur. Players must build a powerful empire from scratch by upgrading buildings, enhancing the strength of their army, forming player alliances, and conquering the surrounding world of medieval Europe. King of Avalon is a bestseller in nearly 70 countries and has over 100 million global downloads.

About FunPlus

Founded in 2010, FunPlus is a world-class, independent game developer and publisher headquartered in Switzerland with operations in Spain, Sweden, Russia, United States, Singapore, Japan, and China. As an organization that fosters the best creative talent in the world and employs nearly 2,000 people, the company has developed and published mobile games that have ranked in the #1 spot in nearly 70 countries, which includes State of Survival, King of Avalon and Guns of Glory. FunPlus studios include KingsGroup, Puzala, Seven Games and Imagendary Studios, each part of a growing global network of developers working on unique brands of staple genres including strategy, puzzle, and role-playing games.

The FunPlus brand powers FunPlus Phoenix (FPX), one of the world's most successful esports organizations.

