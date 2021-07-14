Majuro, Marshall Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - Concept Capital Management Ltd. ("Concept") announces that it acquired direct ownership of 1,257 units (the "Units") of Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) ("RDY"), 1166 Alberni Street. Suite 1201, Vancouver, BC V6E 3Z3, at a price of $1,000 per Unit pursuant to a private placement of Units on June 23, 2021. Each Unit consists of one $1,000 principal amount 3-year unsecured convertible debenture (a "Debenture") and 3,334 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant'). The Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Issuer at a price of $0.27 per share and the Warrants are convertible into common shares at a price of $0.47 per share for a period of 36 months.

Immediately Prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror owned or exercised control or direction over 812,500 common shares of Issuer representing approximately 2.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Following the Transaction, the Acquiror owned or exercised control or direction over 812,500 common shares, representing approximately 2.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis, 4,190,838 Warrants and 1,257 Debentures. Assuming conversion of the Warrants and Debentures, the Acquiror would own 9,658,893 common shares or 24.81% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a partially-diluted basis.

The shares were acquired by Concept for investment purposes, and depending on various factors including, without limitation, market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over Shares or other securities of the Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercises of convertible securities or otherwise.

Concept has also prepared an early warning reporting in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues that will appear under RDY's profile on www.sedar.com.

Concept Capital Management Ltd.

Trust Company Complex

Ajeltake Road

Ajeltake Island

MH 96960

Majuro, Marshall Islands

info@ccm-ag.com









To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90232