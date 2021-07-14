Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link:
Fund Performance Report Q2 2021
Managed Fund Leaders H1.2021
|USA Managed
|Frank Holmes
|US GI Gold & Precious Metals Fund
|+2.8%
|USD
|USA
|Frank Holmes
|US GI World Precious Metals Fund
|+0.4%
|USD
|USA
|Shanquan Li
|Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund
|-2.0%
|USD
|USA
|Luxembourg Managed
|Tobias Tretter
|Structured Solutions Next Gen. Resources
|+25.7%
|EUR
|Luxembourg
|Martin Siegel
|STABILITAS Gold+Ressourcen Special
|+12.7%
|EUR
|Luxembourg
|Mark Burridge
|BAKERSTEEL Electrum Fund
|+9.8%
|EUR
|Luxembourg
|Canada Managed
|Jon Case
|CI Precious Metals Fund Series A
|-5.3%
|CAD
|Canada
|Jon Case
|Sentry Precious Metals and Mining Trust
|-8.0%
|CAD
|Canada
|Benoit Gervais
|IG Mackenzie Gbl. Precious Metals Class
|-8.2%
|CAD
|Canada
|Offshore Managed
|Willem Midelkoop
|Commodity Discover Fund
|+17.8%
|EUR
|Netherlands
|Joachim Berlenbach
|Earth Exploration Fund UI (EUR I)
|+17.6%
|EUR
|Germany
|Julian Chinga Yao Lin
|HSBC Gold and Mining Equity Fund
|+12.8%
|TWD
|Taiwan
(ETF) Exchange-Trade Fund Update H1.2021
|Precious Metal ETFs
|PPLT
|Aberdeen Physical Platinum
|+0.2%
|USD
|XNYS
|SLV
|iShares Silver Trust
|-4.5%
|USD
|XNYS
|GLD
|SPDR Gold Shares
|-9.2%
|USD
|XNYS
|Energy + Battery Metal ETFs
|REMX
|VanEck V. Rare Earth/Strategic Metals
|+23.8%
|USD
|XNYS
|U
|Uranium Participation Corporation
|+13.7%
|CAD
|XTSE
|LIT
|Global X Lithium Battery Technology
|+9.3%
|USD
|XNYS
|Base Metal ETFs
|ALUM
|WisdomTree Aluminium
|+21.7%
|USD
|XLON
|COPA
|WisdomTree Copper
|+20.6%
|USD
|XLON
|NICK
|WisdomTree Nickel
|+8.5%
|USD
|XLON
|Mining Company ETFs
|XME
|SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF
|+28.8%
|USD
|XNYS
|GDX
|VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF
|-5.7%
|USD
|XNYS
|GDXJ
|VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF
|-13.8%
|EUR
|XNYS
About MineralFunds.com
MineralFunds.com is the leading information service covering gold and strategic metal ETFs, portfolio managed funds and Private Equity capital pools. Users of our information include private and professional investors, company management, pension funds, sector specialists and investment managers seeking to study gold and strategic metal ETFs, portfolio managed funds and Private Equity capital pools.
For further information please contact:
(416) 525 - 6869
manager@mineralprices.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90234