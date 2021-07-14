Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link:

Fund Performance Report Q2 2021

Managed Fund Leaders H1.2021

USA Managed Frank Holmes US GI Gold & Precious Metals Fund +2.8% USD USA Frank Holmes US GI World Precious Metals Fund +0.4% USD USA Shanquan Li Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund -2.0% USD USA Luxembourg Managed Tobias Tretter Structured Solutions Next Gen. Resources +25.7% EUR Luxembourg Martin Siegel STABILITAS Gold+Ressourcen Special +12.7% EUR Luxembourg Mark Burridge BAKERSTEEL Electrum Fund +9.8% EUR Luxembourg Canada Managed Jon Case CI Precious Metals Fund Series A -5.3% CAD Canada Jon Case Sentry Precious Metals and Mining Trust -8.0% CAD Canada Benoit Gervais IG Mackenzie Gbl. Precious Metals Class -8.2% CAD Canada Offshore Managed Willem Midelkoop Commodity Discover Fund +17.8% EUR Netherlands Joachim Berlenbach Earth Exploration Fund UI (EUR I) +17.6% EUR Germany Julian Chinga Yao Lin HSBC Gold and Mining Equity Fund +12.8% TWD Taiwan

(ETF) Exchange-Trade Fund Update H1.2021

Precious Metal ETFs PPLT A berdeen Physical Platinum +0.2% USD XNYS SLV iShares Silver Trust -4.5% USD XNYS GLD SPDR Gold Shares -9.2% USD XNYS Energy + Battery Metal ETFs REMX VanEck V. Rare Earth/Strategic Metals +23.8% USD XNYS U Uranium Participation Corporation +13.7% CAD XTSE LIT Global X Lithium Battery Technology +9.3% USD XNYS Base Metal ETFs ALUM WisdomTree Aluminium +21.7% USD XLON COPA WisdomTree Copper +20.6% USD XLON NICK WisdomTree Nickel +8.5% USD XLON Mining Company ETFs XME SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF +28.8% USD XNYS GDX VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF -5.7% USD XNYS GDXJ VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF -13.8% EUR XNYS

About MineralFunds.com

MineralFunds.com is the leading information service covering gold and strategic metal ETFs, portfolio managed funds and Private Equity capital pools. Users of our information include private and professional investors, company management, pension funds, sector specialists and investment managers seeking to study gold and strategic metal ETFs, portfolio managed funds and Private Equity capital pools.

