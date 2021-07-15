Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - BioCure Technology Inc. (CSE: CURE) ("BioCure" or the "Company") announces that it has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of 6,706,525 Units at a price of $0.16 cents per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,073,044.00

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (the "Shares") and one share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Company, where each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional share for a period of two years from closing, at a price of $0.21 per Warrant share (the "Warrant Shares").

The Company has also agreed to pay a finder's fee of 8% in cash ("Finders Cash") and 8% in warrants ("Finder Warrants") for the proceeds raised by the finders ("Finders") in connection with the private placement. The Finder Warrants are on the same terms as the Purchaser Warrants. All finder fees are subject to CSE ("Exchange") approval.

The net proceeds from the non-brokered private placement are intended to be used for general working capital, research and development.

About Biocure

Biocure is a leading biotech company developing its CAR-T cell therapy for leukemia, lung, breast and pancreatic cancer. Biocure, headquartered in Korea, has joint venture partners in Asia and Europe with planned clinical trials commencing in 2021. Biocure is in the process of pre-clinical trials of five major biosimilar products in South Korea, including Interferon Beta 1b, PEG- Filgrastim as well as Ranibizumab. Interferon Beta 1b is used for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis ("MS"). Filgrastim is used to treat neutropenia, a lack of certain white blood cells caused by bone marrow transplants, chemotherapy, and other conditions. Ranibizumab is used for treating macular degeneration. It is also used to treat a type of eye problem known as macular edema, as well as certain eye problems caused by diabetes.

For further information, please contact:

Biocure Technology Inc. Telephone: 604-609-7146, or info@biocuretech.com

Certain statements in this news release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning the Company's proposed activities under the Agreement and the expectations of the Company regarding funding payments due pursuant to the Agreement. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

