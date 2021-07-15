Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.07.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
it Kupferaktien ein Vermögen verdienen! Diese Firma steht kurz vor Finalisierung der Machbarkeitsstudie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJCN ISIN: KYG970081173 Ticker-Symbol: 1FW2 
Tradegate
14.07.21
20:12 Uhr
15,200 Euro
+1,000
+7,04 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,00015,40014.07.
15,20015,30014.07.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO LTD18,880+3,06 %
WUXI BIOLOGICS CAYMAN INC15,200+7,04 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.