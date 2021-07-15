- (PLX AI) - Daimler Q2 EBIT EUR 5,185 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 5,418 million vs. estimate EUR 4,131 million
- • Daimler Group EBIT, Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans adjusted EBIT, Daimler Trucks & Buses Return on Sales (RoS) adjusted, Daimler Trucks & Buses adjusted EBIT, Daimler Mobility adjusted EBIT and Daimler's Industrial Free Cash Flow for the second quarter of 2021 are all significantly above market expectations, the company says
DAIMLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de