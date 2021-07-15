- (PLX AI) - Mycronic Q2 sales SEK 1,064 million vs. estimate SEK 1,047 million.
|Mycronic Q2 Orders SEK 1,002 Million
|Mycronic receives order for an FPS 6100 Evo
|STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for an FPS 6100 Evo from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 3-5 million...
|Mycronic receives order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo
|STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo, for deployment in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 6-9 million. Delivery...
|Invitation to Mycronic's Q2 2021 presentation
|STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors and media are invited to the presentation of Mycronic's Q2. The presentation will be held on July 15, at 10:00 a.m. The report...
|Cohu Divests Printed Circuit Board Test Group Business To Mycronic For $125M
|MYCRONIC AB
|26,900
|0,00 %