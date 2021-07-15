The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 15.07.2021Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 15.07.2021Aktien1 NL0015000CG2 New Amsterdam Invest N.V.2 LU2360697374 FREYR Battery S.A.3 CA44970J1021 IM Exploration Inc.4 FR0014003XT0 NFL Biosciences S.A.5 HK0000748381 YesAsia Holdings Ltd.6 CA60041D1069 Millennium Silver Corp.7 CA7233308583 Pinetree Capital Ltd.8 CA1275278770 Cadillac Ventures Inc.9 US37960G4010 Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 XS2365195978 Usbekistan, Republik2 XS1380286663 Ausnet Services Holdings Pty Ltd.3 US110709AH51 British Columbia, Provinz4 US4581X0DX34 Inter-American Development Bank5 FR0014004JA7 Action Logement Services SAS6 US91282CCL37 United States of America7 XS2364418223 Dexia Crédit Local S.A.8 DE000A1RQD50 Hessen, Land9 XS2364425863 Investec Bank PLC10 DE000LB2V7C3 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg11 US606822BY90 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.12 US606822BX18 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.13 PTNOBIOM0014 Novo Banco S.A.14 EU000A3KT6A3 Europäische Union15 EU000A3KT6B1 Europäische Union16 DE000HLB25M7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale17 DE000HLB24K4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale18 DE000HLB24J6 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale19 IE00BNTVVR89 HANetf ICAV-AuAg ESG Gold Mining UCITS ETF - Accumulating20 IE00BMYDMB35 L&G Quality Equity Dividends ESG Exclusions Asia Pacific ex-Japan UCITS ETF - USD Distributing ETF21 IE00BMYDM919 L&G Quality Equity Dividends ESG Exclusions Europe ex-UK UCITS ETF - EUR Distributing ETF22 LU2356220926 Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc