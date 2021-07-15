Aragen Life Sciences (formerly, GVK BIO), a leading Contract Research and Development Organization (CRDO), headquartered out of Hyderabad, India, announced that it has been selected by Skyhawk Therapeutics, a leader in the development of small molecule therapeutics that correct RNA expression, as its partner in India. Through this collaboration, Aragen will provide Skyhawk with various discovery chemistry and biology service solutions.

This partnership is focused on accelerating Skyhawk's research pipeline. "We are delighted to have been selected by Skyhawk Therapeutics as its partner in India. At Aragen, we believe that in every molecule is the possibility for better health. It is with this spirit that we look forward to leveraging Aragen's 20 years of discovery research expertise to help Skyhawk advance the development of its novel small molecule therapeutics targeting some of the world's most intractable diseases," said Manni Kantipudi, CEO of Aragen

About Aragen Life Sciences

Aragen Life Sciences Pvt Ltd (Aragen) is a global leader in providing discovery, development and manufacturing solutions for life sciences firms. With a team of over 3100 professionals, and through a network of sites around the world, we offer a seamless, integrated platform to advance customer programs from discovery through commercialization for both small molecules and biologics. Established in 2001, Aragen now serves over 450 customers worldwide across multiple modalities and therapeutic areas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005459/en/

Contacts:

Aragen Life Sciences: Sarat Patanaik, +91 95732 80064, sarat.patanaik@aragen.com

MediaMedic Communications Pvt. Ltd.: Bhavna Pathak, +918830654608, info@mediamedichealth.com