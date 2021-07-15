- (PLX AI) - Jeanette Jäger has been appointed Enento Group Plc's CEO and member of the Executive Management Team.
- • She will start in her position on 1 January 2022
|Enento Group Oyj: Jeanette Jäger will commence as the CEO of Enento Group on 1 January 2022
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 15 JULY 2021 AT 9.30 A.M. EEST
Jeanette
Jäger will commence as the CEO of Enento Group on 1 January 2022
Jeanette Jäger has been appointed Enento...
|08:40
|Enento Names Jeanette Jäger New CEO
|08.07.
|Enento Lifts Full-Year Sales Outlook; Keeps EBITDA Margin Unchanged
(PLX AI) - Enento 2021 net sales growth now seen exceeding mid-point of 5-10% range, while previously it was seen lower than the mid-point.• Enento says improved outlook due to the better-than-expected...
|08.07.
|Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group upgrades its net sales outlook for 2021
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, INSIDE INFORMATION, 8 JULY 2021 AT 2.00 P.M. EEST
Enento Group upgrades its net sales outlook for 2021
Enento Group Plc upgrades its net sales outlook for 2021, driven by the...
|07.07.
|Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group will publish Half Year Financial Report 2021 on 21 July 2021
|ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS, 7 JULY 2021 AT 12.00 EEST
Enento Group will publish Half Year Financial Report 2021 on 21 July 2021
Enento Group Plc will publish its Half Year Financial Report...
