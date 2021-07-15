Abstract: The "double carbon" strategy has brought about industrial upgrading. Whether on the power supply side or in the industrial logic of mining, the market pays more attention to cleanliness, utilization rate and compliance, which will force the industry to develop in a healthier and longer-term direction. However, the common problem faced by the industry is how to reduce the use cost of energy. What is the carbon emission base, where to start carbon reduction, and how to measure it, there is neither a breakthrough point nor a direction. Therefore, for cutting-edge technology energy companies, the layout in this field is an opportunity.

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - After a bull market that lasted for months, the Bitcoin mining industry has been suddenly caught in a whirlwind of public opinion recently, bringing more uncertainties to the crypto market. As the first company in the industry to sign a commitment at the United Nations to reduce carbon emissions and become carbon neutral by providing clean computing power, SAI Technologies (hereinafter referred to as SAI) has long deployed carbon reduction and carbon neutral initiatives and has proposed proven carbon neutral solutions for the supercomputing and mining industries, allowing every customer to use cleaner and more affordable computing power, electricity and thermal resources.

Founded in 2019, SAI has been working to solve the energy cost of computing by becoming the world's first technology company to horizontally integrate clean energy through SAIHEAT (Chip waste heat utilization), SAIWATT (Clean power consumption), and SAIBYTE (Computing cloud network system), and SAICHIP (New computing chip), providing business solutions from computing to power to heat for customers worldwide.

UNFCCC Certified SAI Carbon Footprint Report

After months of efforts by the entire team and third-party professional organizations, SAI has recently released the "2021 carbon footprint report". This report is the first carbon footprint report for the bitcoin mining and supercomputing industry. It is a benchmark and may become a template for carbon footprint reports for the clean energy computing industry. This report will provide the industry with experience in achieving a comprehensive clean energy computing footprint, and will also serve as a good model for China's "carbon neutrality" goal.

The report promotes Clean Energy for High Performance Computing as a major issue in the crypto mining industry, presenting the enterprise's carbon footprint and the first global data collection results to the global frontline of technology, bitcoin and related computing power, new clean energy, and other industries. It elaborated on strategies to reduce carbon emissions through renewable energy, thermal energy recovery, water management, carbon offsets, etc. It was received by many mining and corporate responses, and generated attention in various circles such as technology, computing power, energy, mining, and finance. SAI's report is a reference for data collection, analysis and technical solutions from carbon footprint, carbon offset, cost control and carbon neutrality.

The following are the highlights of the report

Changes in energy and computing power

In late September 2020, China announced for the first time to the world that it would strive to achieve emission peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. Since then, the Central Economic Work Conference held in December 2020 and the government work reports of the two sessions in 2021 have listed the work related to emission peak and carbon neutrality as the key tasks in 2021.

On March 15, 2021, the ninth meeting of China's Central Finance and Economics Commission emphasized that "achieving emission peak and carbon neutrality is an extensive and profound economic and social systemic change, and emission peak and carbon neutrality should be incorporated into the overall layout of ecological civilization construction to achieve emission peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 as scheduled. Under this goal, the domestic bitcoin mining industry is facing a severe survival crisis.

Under such a policy background, clean transformation and carbon neutrality of computing power industry are imperative. The "carbon footprint" report released by SAI can be called the accelerator of transformation to some extent.

As the first company in the super-computing and cryptocurrency mining industry to publish the carbon footprint report and actively participate in carbon neutralization activities, SAI's report introduced the production of carbon footprint of enterprises and showed how enterprises can effectively eliminate carbon emissions. The data collection of carbon footprint source/carbon sink is credible, the technical rules of carbon sink are transparent, the operation method and process are standardized, and the reference coefficient of calculation model conforms to the international standard and is implemented fairly.

The report consolidates SAI's carbon footprint data for 12 consecutive months from March 2020 to March 2021, covering the regions of China, Central Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America covered by SAI's business.

The report data reveals SAI's carbon footprint, thermal energy recovery cases, cost control of computing power and thermal power, carbon reduction strategies, carbon offset strategies, carbon neutrality closure, energy efficiency improvement, and other important technical solutions related to the transformation of supercomputing and cryptocurrency mining industries.

Effective solutions

Bitcoins are generated by arithmetic operations (which can be understood as complex mathematical operations) on the rules set by the Bitcoin world. At the same time, the number of bitcoins generated in the virtual world is fixed, i.e. the more computing power is involved, the less bitcoins each computing power can share.That is, there are a finite number of bitcoins, and because of this bitcoins can always increase in price, and because of its decentralized and almost borderless nature, it has become a very convenient method of international money flow.

The entire Bitcoin network could consume up to 184 TWh of electricity per year (1 TWh ~ 1 billion kWh, 184 billion kWh is equivalent to two years of power generation from the Three Gorges Dam, which could be used by 300 million Chinese households for one year), which is close to the total amount of energy consumed by all data centers worldwide. The energy consumed by bitcoin mining generates 90.2 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, which is comparable to the carbon footprint of the London metropolitan area in the UK.

When Bitcoin encounters "double carbon", the mining industry must embrace change. Based on this, SAI put forward the concept of "green encryption finance with the goal of carbon neutrality" in the report, and promoted the utilization and recycling of clean energy such as hydropower, wind power and optoelectronics in mining in digital currency.

In the process of realizing the "double carbon" goal, the market-oriented price mechanism of green encryption finance is expected to be more efficient and lower in cost than financial subsidies. Therefore, SAI, as the first technology enterprise that horizontally integrates clean energy to provide clean computing power, has put forward effective solutions for mining in heat, power, computing power industries and cryptocurrency. SAI hopes to cooperate with enterprises in all aspects of mining industry to realize green encryption finance.

In the heating industry, compared with the traditional thermal power supply calculation and thermal power heating, SAI's solution can save 59.7% of construction cost and 54.5% of operating cost, and reduce more than 39,964 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.

In the hydropower industry, more than 37.5% of the electricity in the high water period is wasted. SAI's solution can accelerate the investment return on the energy side, accelerate the investment return on the computing side, and reduce water and electricity waste and carbon emissions. On the other hand, the existing solution to the associated gas is to burn it on the spot or liquefy it and transport it to the treatment base. Compared with the traditional treatment scheme, SAI's solution can greatly shorten the investment return period and help reduce 43,630 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions.

In the mining industry of computing power and cryptocurrency, SAI can provide low-cost clean computing power to help customers improve the return on investment of BTC.

SAI independently designed and developed SAICAB and installed it in all cryptocurrency mining and computing centers. With the cutting-edge SAI computing center based on clean energy, combined with water-cooled waste heat utilization technology and power consumption technology, SAI can reduce the energy consumption cost by up to 30% in the calculation process, and reduce the investment in infrastructure such as computing power, power and heating, thus enabling the company and its customers to improve their profit margins.

SAI will establish more such computing energy centers around the world to provide customers with more cost-effective clean computing power, computing power hosting and leasing services.

Over the years, from the initial aimless and rough growth to the pursuit of low-carbon clean and efficient operation, the arithmetic industry has continued to explore in energy saving and green technology. However, for the goal of carbon neutrality, energy saving is only a small step, and means such as carbon trading and carbon capture are also of limited use.

SAI aims to provide clean computing power from the root, realize efficient use of energy in the process, integrate electricity, computing power and heating power horizontally from the cost, actively take the social responsibility of "double carbon", provide the best solution to optimize the ecology of computing power mining and help mining enterprises build a green crypto finance with high efficiency, low energy consumption and less emission.

When bitcoin meets "double carbon", SAI may be the answer.

