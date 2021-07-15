Record Number of Teachers Using EdTech to Accelerate Professional Development

Data shows more teachers than ever at Nord Anglia Education enrolled in bespoke online courses to further enhance teaching skills

LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium international schools organisation, released figures today showing a steep rise in teachers using EdTech to further boost their teaching and digital skills.

Nord Anglia University (NAU), the organisation's online professional development platform, recorded an 82% increase in the number of training sessions taken by teachers between September 2020 and April 2021, compared to the same period last year.

The data analysis, based on Nord Anglia's 10,000 teachers in 30 countries, found that courses on teaching skills were the most popular among teachers and accounted for 51% of all online course enrolments during this period. This included online workshops and professional development courses, such as Teaching Creative Writing, Early Years Pedagogy, and Empowering Learners. On average, teachers took part in 57 training sessions focused on further enhancing their teaching skills during this time.

Nord Anglia's analysis also shows that 1 in 5 sessions (21%) focused on further improving digital skills, with popular sessions including Technology for Collaborative Learning, Digital Tools for Student Engagement, and Gamification for Learning.

Courses on wellbeing and pastoral care made up 14% of all sessions, with courses such as Mindfulness and Wellbeing and Healthy Living proving the most popular. This was closely followed by resources on leadership and career management at 13%, with the most popular courses including Mindful Leadership, Developing Resilience, and Managing through Change.

NAU contains thousands of resources, courses, and learning opportunities designed to support teachers' professional development and connect them with peers across Nord Anglia's global network of schools. Using the best in AI to personalise the learning experience, the platform promotes collaboration and the sharing of best practice in teaching, wellbeing, and career management with teachers forming community groups online.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Group Director of Education, Nord Anglia Education, said: "At Nord Anglia, education technology is a powerful tool to support teachers' professional development as well as unlock students' learning. It is why we have invested in Nord Anglia University, so our teachers have high-quality professional development at their fingertips wherever they are teaching in the world."

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the world's leading premium schools organisation, with 73 schools across 30 countries. Our schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high quality, transformational education to 67,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school. We offer multiple internationally recognised curriculums, including the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturité and the US Curriculum, amongst others.

Our global scale enables us to recruit and retain world-leading teachers and to offer our students unforgettable experiences through our partnerships with world-renowned institutions The Juilliard School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and UNICEF. As part of the NAE family, every student can connect and collaborate on our bespoke Global Campus platform to bring their learning to life beyond the classroom.

Founded in 1972 in the United Kingdom, initially offering learning services such as English-as-a-foreign-language classes, NAE opened its first international school in 1992: the British School Warsaw. In the 2000s, NAE began a strategic focus on premium international schools, with rapid growth in Asia, the Americas, China and across Europe and the Middle East. In July 2019, the company relocated its headquarters from Hong Kong to London.

For more information, please visit www.nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg