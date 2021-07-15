Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.07.2021
PR Newswire
15.07.2021 | 09:04
LibertySpace Chooses Yardi Kube Space Management

Flexspace provider extends partnership with Yardi and adopts enhanced coworking platform

LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LibertySpace, a leading provider of flexible offices, workshops, industrial and self-storage spaces, has chosen Yardi Kube Space Management and Yardi Kube Access Control to manage six locations within its growing portfolio.

Yardi Kube Space Management will help LibertySpace streamline operations, provide real-time availability for members and foster community connection.

Yardi Kube Space Management will help LibertySpace streamline operations, provide real-time availability for members and foster community connection. Yardi Kube Access Control will enable 24/7 access to offices and meetings room, offering its members more flexibility and security.

"We wanted a solution that would improve internal processes but also helped build our brand," said Jerry Alexander, managing director at LibertySpace. "Yardi's connected platform provides the tools to manage our portfolio and allows for growth. We can use a white label app and connect with our members in real-time, providing better communication and an enhanced experience."

"We're delighted to continue working with LibertySpace as they adopt Yardi Kube Space Management and Yardi Kube Access Control," said Justin Harley, regional director at Yardi. "We are always looking at ways to develop our platform and provide a better experience for our clients and their members."

Learn more about how Yardi can improve the customer experience for coworking businesses.

About LibertySpace

LibertySpace offers studios, offices, shared space, virtual offices, workshops and warehousing with fast fibre broadband, Wi-Fi, admin support and reception services. Liberty locations provide a nurturing and creative environment for entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs. For more information, visit libertyspace.co.uk.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574269/Yardi_LibertySpace.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Yardi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)

