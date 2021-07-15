Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.07.2021
WKN: 935409 ISIN: SE0000375115 
München
15.07.21
08:25 Uhr
26,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
15.07.2021 | 09:22
Mycronic's Board of Directors resolves to acquire the company's own shares

STOCKHOLM, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic's Board of Directors has resolved to utilize the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting 2021 to acquire the company's own shares in accordance with the following:

  1. Acquisition may not exceed 89,600 shares in the company
  2. Acquisition of shares in the company may only be made on Nasdaq Stockholm
  3. Acquisition of shares on Nasdaq Stockholm may only take place at a price within the price range recorded on the Nasdaq Stockholm at any given time
  4. The payment for the shares shall be made in cash
  5. The resolution may be used on one or several occasions up until the end of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

The purpose of the above resolution to acquire shares is to enable delivery of shares to participants in the long term incentive program LTIP 2021.

For additional information, please contact:

Torbjörn Wingårdh
CFO
Tel: +46 8 638 52 00, e-mail: torbjorn.wingardh@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19, e-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on July 15, 2021, at 08:00 a.m. CEST

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.mycronic.com.

