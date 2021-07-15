According to a Swedish-Austrian group of scientists, the combined use of heat pumps and rooftop PV generation may be boosted in Europe by replacing current subsidies with a carbon tax policy. Their analysis showed that the profitability of this combination is strictly dependent on gas prices, and that a slight increase in gas prices would be crucial to sustain strong development.A Swedish-Austrian research group claims to have demonstrated that the combined use of heat pumps (HPs) and rooftop PV generation may be expanded in their countries and in Europe by replacing current subsidies with a carbon ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...