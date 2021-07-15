Anzeige
15.07.2021
Nasdaq Vilnius: Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for August 2021 - October 2021

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for August 2021 - October 2021:



 Auction   Payment   Redemption  Currency   Maturity     Issue  
  date     date      date          (days)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-08-09  2021-08-11  2028-03-03    EUR     2396    LT0000670051 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-08-16  2021-08-18  2024-06-02    EUR     1019    LT0000630089 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-08-23  2021-08-25  2026-06-02    EUR     1742    LT0000650079 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-08-30  2021-09-01  2028-03-03    EUR     2375    LT0000670051 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-09-06  2021-09-08  2024-06-02    EUR     998    LT0000630089 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-09-13  2021-09-20    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-09-20  2021-09-22  2029-08-28    EUR     2897    LT0000610081 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-09-27  2021-09-29  2026-06-02    EUR     1707    LT0000650079 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-10-04  2021-10-06  2028-03-03    EUR     2340    LT0000670051 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-10-11  2021-10-13  2024-06-02    EUR     963    LT0000630089 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-10-18  2021-10-20  2026-06-02    EUR     1686    LT0000650079 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2021-10-25  2021-10-27  2032-02-12    EUR     3760    LT0000612012 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

                    

Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every
debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before
every auction date. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
