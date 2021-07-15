Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.07.2021

WKN: A0J3N5 ISIN: US67812M2070 Ticker-Symbol: OJS1 
Frankfurt
15.07.21
11:25 Uhr
6,360 Euro
-0,200
-3,05 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
Dow Jones News
15.07.2021 | 10:31
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Completion of Dividends Payment for 2020

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) 
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Completion of Dividends Payment for 2020 
15-Jul-2021 / 11:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Rosneft completed dividends payment for 2020 
On July 14, 2021, Rosneft completed dividends payment for 2020 approved by the Annual General Shareholder Meeting (AGM) 
of Rosneft Oil Company on June 1, 2021. 
Total dividends payment amounted to 73,535.05 million rubles. The dividends were paid to holders of 99.98% of Rosneft 
shares. 
At the same time, dividends payment to the shareholders listed on the Company's shareholder register were made ahead of 
schedule approved by the Annual (based on the results of 2020) General Shareholder Meeting (AGM) of Rosneft Oil 
Company. 
For reference: 
At AGM on June 1, 2021, Rosneft shareholders resolved to allocate 73.55 billion rubles (6 rubles 94 kopecks per one 
issued share) for the payment of dividends for 2020, which corresponds to 50% of the Company's IFRS net profit 
attributable to the shareholders of Rosneft. 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11 
July 15, 2021 
These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any 
statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves 
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the 
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors 
affecting these statements. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     ROSN 
LEI Code:   253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
Sequence No.: 117684 
EQS News ID:  1219255 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219255&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2021 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
