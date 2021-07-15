DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Completion of Dividends Payment for 2020

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Completion of Dividends Payment for 2020 15-Jul-2021 / 11:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rosneft completed dividends payment for 2020 On July 14, 2021, Rosneft completed dividends payment for 2020 approved by the Annual General Shareholder Meeting (AGM) of Rosneft Oil Company on June 1, 2021. Total dividends payment amounted to 73,535.05 million rubles. The dividends were paid to holders of 99.98% of Rosneft shares. At the same time, dividends payment to the shareholders listed on the Company's shareholder register were made ahead of schedule approved by the Annual (based on the results of 2020) General Shareholder Meeting (AGM) of Rosneft Oil Company. For reference: At AGM on June 1, 2021, Rosneft shareholders resolved to allocate 73.55 billion rubles (6 rubles 94 kopecks per one issued share) for the payment of dividends for 2020, which corresponds to 50% of the Company's IFRS net profit attributable to the shareholders of Rosneft. Investor Relations Department Tel.: +7 (499) 517 88 11 July 15, 2021 These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ROSN LEI Code: 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 Sequence No.: 117684 EQS News ID: 1219255 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1219255&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 15, 2021 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)