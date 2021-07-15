Mining Newsflash with Gran Colombia Gold, EnWave, Aztec Minerals and Ximen MiningQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|10:35
|Mining Newsflash with Gran Colombia Gold, EnWave, Aztec Minerals and Ximen Mining
|Mining Newsflash with Gran Colombia Gold, EnWave, Aztec Minerals and Ximen Minin Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Der Goldpreis ist tot, es lebe der Goldpreis - Barrick Gold, Aztec Minerals, Newmont
|Der Goldpreis lief von August 2020 bis März 2021 in einer Korrektur und viele Analysten erklärten die Hausse von Gold bereits für beendet und den Goldpreis für tot. Doch Totgesagte leben länger und...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Aztec Minerals stark!: Toller Start ins Bohrprogramm mit sehr guten Ergebnissen.
|Der niedrige Börsenwert von Aztec Minerals ist in dem schwachen Umfeld nicht verwunderlich. Jedoch dürfte sich dies bald ändern.
Erwartungen übertroffen und große Gehalte über breite Mächtigkeiten...
► Artikel lesen
|Sa
|Jetzt wird's krass!: Das ist der Startschuss! Neue Entdeckungen nahe der Oberfläche eröffnen ungeahntes Kurspotenzial!
|Fr
|Aztec Minerals: First Excellent Drill Holes from 2021 Program - More Results to Come
|Aztec Minerals: First Excellent Drill Holes from 2021 Program - More Results to Com Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AZTEC MINERALS CORP
|0,222
|+1,37 %
|ENWAVE CORPORATION
|0,684
|+1,18 %
|GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP
|3,398
|+1,86 %
|XIMEN MINING CORP
|0,172
|+3,30 %