IQE notes that H121 trading was in line with management expectations. The company expects H121 revenue will be c £79m on a reported basis. This is consistent with the guidance management issued in March that H121 revenue and EBITDA would be similar to H120 levels on a constant currency basis because H121 revenue is equivalent to c £87m (constant currency), which is close to the £89.9m revenues reported in H120. Management also expects adjusted EBITDA to be similar to the prior year at constant currency (c £16m versus £16.4m H120). We leave our estimates, which depend on an H2 recovery in infrastructure revenues, unchanged.

