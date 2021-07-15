Britvic's Healthier People, Healthier Planet strategy proactively addresses the key environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues it faces, including consumers' health, packaging and waste, water usage, and supply chain management. Its sustainability targets for 2025 are the continuation of ongoing actions to meet stakeholders' expectations and contribute to a more sustainable future. At the same time, management looks far beyond the targets and takes a broad ESG approach towards both business procedures and its staff.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...