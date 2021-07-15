The Magenta electric vehicle charging station in Mumbai features 21 AC/DC chargers, including four DC chargers ranging from 15 kW to 50 kW of capacity and 17 AC chargers between 3.5 kW and 7.5 kW of capacity.From pv magazine India Magenta Power, a Mumbai-based electric vehicle charging startup backed by Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (HPCL), has opened India's largest public EV charging station in Navi Mumbai. The facility was inaugurated by Maharashtra Minister of Industries and Mining Subhash Desai. "Maharashtra has been in the forefront of EV development. Under our draft electric vehicle policy ...

