Nasdaq Riga: FCMC allows AS "AB CITY" to announce mandatory takeover bid for AS "Olainfarm" shares

Financial and Capital Market Commission on July 14, 2021 decided to allow AS "AB CITY", acquirer of the voting rights arising from the shares of the AS "Olainfarm", to announce a mandatory takeover bid for AS "Olainfarm" shares. Attached: Prospectus for the mandatory takeover bid for AS "Olainfarm" shares in Latvian. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1006396