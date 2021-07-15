Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.07.2021

WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Stuttgart
15.07.21
08:04 Uhr
8,740 Euro
-0,020
-0,23 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9009,40012:56
GlobeNewswire
15.07.2021 | 11:05
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Riga: FCMC allows AS "AB CITY" to announce mandatory takeover bid for AS "Olainfarm" shares

Financial and Capital Market Commission on July 14, 2021 decided to allow AS
"AB CITY", acquirer of the voting rights arising from the shares of the AS
"Olainfarm", to announce a mandatory takeover bid for AS "Olainfarm" shares. 

Attached: Prospectus for the mandatory takeover bid for AS "Olainfarm" shares
in Latvian. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1006396
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
