True to its rebellious spirit, BOMBERG has launched the first watch ever to incorporate CBD leaves extract: "BB01 Automatic Cure the BullDog

BOMBERG connections to CBD are rooted in the relationship nurtured over the years with dogs.

Since the BOMBERG launch in 2012 the bulldogs, Bolt in Mexico and Duke Paulina in Switzerland, have always been the official brand ambassadors and mascot.

In 2015 BOMBERG partnered with "Barry Foundation", the world's oldest breeder of St. Bernards and in 2020 with the campaign "Take care of me" supported the "Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation

After Bolt suffered an episode of stress, BOMBERG got in touch with "Bouledogue Attitude Foundation", in Switzerland, that recommended CBD-based food for its natural properties that help relieve anxiety as well as create a stronger nervous system.

Bolt recovered quickly and helps now spreading the word about BB-01 Automatic Cure the BullDog, the world's first watch ever containing 100% natural CBD with 0% THC.

Treading an unbeaten path away from the roots of traditional lifestyle industry, BOMBERG embraces the free and insurgent spirit of millions of people around the world who dare to be different and to create their own maverick rules.

The new BB01 Automatic Cure the BullDog combines BOMBERG revolutionary, free and adventurous soul with an outstanding concept and a phenomenal design.

The dial features the instantly recognisable CBD indica plant with its seven serrated leaves and a powerful Super-LumiNova that makes the watch always readable.

BB01 Automatic Cure the BullDog presents real CBD indica leaves extract inside the dial and a strap made of authentic hemp, produced by our partner in the United States, following the strictest sustainability and natural production standards.

BB-01 Automatic Cure the BullDog is the ultimate symbol of audacity signed by BOMBERG.

Technical details:

Reference: CT43ASS.30-1.11 Movement: Automatic 3 hands, Sellita SW200, 38 hours power reserve Case: 43mm, stainless steel case Outer ring with CBD leaves pattern Dial: Strong Superluminova on the Indica leaf Real organic US hemp inside the dial below the Indica leaf Crystal: Sapphire with anti reflective coating WR: 50m Strap: Fabric strap made with US hemp Buckle: Stainless steel folding clasp RRP CHF, VAT excl. CHF 1'790 Quantity SPECIAL EDITION with limited production

