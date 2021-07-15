The "Sweden Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sweden data center market size to reach CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period.

Sweden data center market is currently witnessing investments in about nine facilities, expected to be operational in the next 2-4 years. The country is home to major hyperscale operators such as Facebook, AWS, and Microsoft. Over USD 7 billion will be invested in core shell development of data centers across Sweden during 2021-2026. Vinnova invested in eight data labs to accelerate AI development in Sweden by targeting AI innovations in healthcare, smart city, transportation, real estate, and other sectors.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORTS:

In Sweden, Stockholm is the major data center hub attracting colocation providers. Over 70% of the revenue in Sweden is generated through datacenters operating in Stockholm.

Adoption of intelligent PDUs will gain traction, to run sustainable environment and consume less power is growing in the Sweden data center market.

Datacenter market in Sweden is dominated by free cooling systems, evaporative coolers, free cooling chillers, air/water side economizers, and adiabatic coolers, which will help the market to grow for innovative duct systems.

In 2020, Microsoft and Google were investing in developing Tier IV facilities that are likely operational during the forecast period.

The Swedish government introduced the tax incentive for the datacenters by giving them 97% remission on electricity tax and reducing their electricity cost by 40%. The colocation providers generating around 75% of revenue from datacenter services can claim the tax incentive on the electricity used for the whole facility.

SWEDEN DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

The adoption of cloud-based services is growing in Sweden, with over 60% of enterprises utilizing cloud-based applications for their business operations, and is expected to grow to around 90% for at least one service by 2024.

AI Sweden (formerly AI innovative of Sweden) was launched in 2019 as an initiative by the Swedish Government's Ministry of Enterprise and Innovation for digital transformation in automation.

Sweden offers regional investment and employment grants for data centers, depending on the investment amount and full-time jobs offered. For instance, the Stockholm Data Center Parks will bring significant investments to the country.

Microsoft opened its Swedish data center region in 2021. The company signed a deal with local utility provider Vattenfall to power its facilities with 100% renewable energy.

In Sweden, colocation service providers are developing facilities in Stockholm Data Parks, where facilities are designed to supply the waste heat to district heating systems.

Sweden has more than 20 subsea fiber cables connecting it to Finland, Eastern Europe, and other Western European countries.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.

An assessment of the Sweden data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Datacenter investments in terms of white floor area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Sweden data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Sweden data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Sweden

Facilities Covered (Existing): 31

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9

Coverage: 11 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Datacenter colocation market in Sweden

Market Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Classification of the Sweden data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects for the data center market

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

SWEDEN DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, and NetApp are the IT Infrastructure providers. The Sweden data center market is highly competitive, with vendors adopting inorganic strategies for growth and expansion.

In 2020, Stockholm received investments in eight facilities from companies such as atNorth (Advania Data Center) Stockholm Exergi, Bahnhof, Borderlight (GoGreenHost), Digital Realty, and Multigrid.

REPORT COVERAGE

This report analyzes the Sweden Data Center market share and offers elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, datacenter investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in the facilities.

