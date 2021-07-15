- (PLX AI) - Ericsson second-quarter earnings are expected to show strong growth in the U.S. and an acceleration in Europe, with renewed focus on comments about the future, analysts said.
- • The report is due tomorrow at 7:00 CET
- • The company will have to address any doubts about reaching a market share peak and outlook for the next year and beyond, analysts said
- • Q2 should be solid, but forward-looking comments will be important, Carnegie said (buy, SEK 140)
- • China may favor local vendors, limiting Ericsson's market share there, which is the largest risk to the share price: Carnegie
- • Ericsson's share of group revenue from China has been 7-8%; the company can offset that with gains elsewhere if it gets banned, Carnegie said
- • Q2 is likely to show underlying strength, with continued high gross margin performance, Danske said (buy, SEK 133)
- • The 5G cycle should have plenty of steam for some years, and we maintain buy despite the raised risk of China retaliating (regarding Huawei): Danske
- • Ericsson should deliver robust sales growth in Q2, as the telecom market momentum remains strong, SEB said (buy, SEK 140)
- • Uncertainty for the second half of the year relates to 5G tenders in China: SEB
- • Worries regarding China and component sourcing are the main culprits for keeping a lid on Ericsson's share, but a Chinese reduction has been well discounted and sourcing is being managed well, Nordea said (buy, SEK 136)
- • The market growth rate remains high at 10% and Ericsson is enjoying market share gains: Nordea
