- (PLX AI) - Husqvarna second-quarter earnings should show another strong quarter tomorrow, but whether it will be enough to rekindle share over-performance remains to be seen, analysts said.
- • Following strong share price performance until the start of April, Husqvarna has been under some pressure lately despite a stronger than expected Q1 and positive comments on demand, Nordea said (buy, SEK 140)
- • The second half of the year should see negative growth because of tough comparisons, but the longer term structural growth story of the company is underestimated, SEB said (buy, SEK 150)
- • Robotics and battery products generate EBIT margins well above the group average and account for just short of 20% of group sales today, with potential for wider adoption offering long-term upside, SEB said
- • The strong start to the year should follow through into Q2, but the second-half of the year will have tougher comparisons from the stay-at-home trend last year, Carnegie said (hold, SEK 115)
- • Next year could see sustained headwinds from raw materials and consumers potentially shifting spending from goods to services as societies reopen: Carnegie
