The "Europe Express Delivery Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Destination (Domestic and International), Business Type (B2B and B2C), and End-user (Automotive, Retail and E-commerce, Pharmaceuticals, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Electronics, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

B2B Segment to Dominate the Europe Express Delivery Market during 2019-2027

The market is expected to reach US$ 98,057.09 million by 2027 from US$ 61,898.13 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe express delivery market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Boosting investments by companies on same-day delivery of consumer goods, increasing adoption of e-commerce among the population, and growing adoption of express delivery to offer better customer experience in express delivery operations are the major factor driving the growth of the express delivery market. However, extensive cost associated with express delivery hinder the growth of express delivery market.

The impact of COVID-19 differed from country to country across the European region as selected countries witnessed an increase in the number of recorded cases and subsequently attracted strict as well as longer lockdown periods or social isolation. However, Western European countries such as France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and others have seen a comparatively modest decrease in their growth activities because of the strong healthcare system.

In order to protect its citizens from the virus, the European government has made tremendous investments in incorporating technologies in its healthcare systems to help identify signs of the virus. Due the sudden outbreak of the corona virus and lockdown across almost major countries in the Europe, the region has observed a drop in courier and parcel services.

The closedown of all activities including ecommerce has slowed down the adoption of express delivery services across the market. The healthcare sector has been continuously using the services even during the temporary closedown phase to ensure availability of medicines and hospitals supplies across the region. Thus, the above mentioned factors implies a negative impact on the express delivery market due to COVID-19.

Europe express deliver market is segmented based on destination, business type, and end users. Based on destination, the Europe express delivery market based on destination is segmented into domestic and international. The domestic segment accounted for the highest share in the market in 2019 and international segment is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period. Based on business type, is segmented into B2B and B2C.

The B2B segment accounted for the highest share in 2019 and B2C sector is expected to be the fastest growing during forecast period. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into Automotive, Retail and E-commerce, Pharmaceuticals, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Electronics, and Others. The automotive segment accounted for the highest share in 2019 and retail and automotive sector is expected to be the fastest growing during forecast period.

Amazon.com, Inc.; Aramex; DHL International GmbH; FedEx Corporation; KONINKLIJKE POSTNL; POSTE ITALIANE; TNT Holdings B.V; and United Parcel Service of America, Inc. are among the leading companies in the Europe express deliver market.

The market players focus on new product innovations and developments in order to achieve sustainable growth and to distinguish themselves among competitors present in the highly competitive express delivery market.

In 2020, PostNL delivered more than ten million parcels in seven days. With the web shops, PostNL make every effort to deliver the parcels to consumers on the agreed day. In the past week, the success rate was over 95% in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 The Publisher's Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Europe Express Delivery Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Europe Express Delivery Market Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of E-Commerce Among the Population

5.1.2 Boosting Investments by Companies on Same-Day Delivery of Consumer Goods

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Extensive Cost Associated with Express Delivery

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Incorporation of Technology in Express Delivery Operations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Adoption of Express Delivery to Offer Better Customer Experience

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Europe Express Delivery Market Analysis

6.1 Europe Express Delivery Market Overview

6.1.1 Europe: Express Delivery Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7. Europe Express Delivery Market Analysis By Destination

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Express Delivery Market, by Destination (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Domestic

7.4 International

8. Europe Express Delivery Market Analysis By Business Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Express Delivery Market, by Business Type (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Business-to-Business

8.4 Business-to-Consumer

9. Europe Express Delivery Market Analysis By End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Express Delivery Market, by End-User (2019 and 2027)

9.3 BFSI

9.4 Automotive

9.5 Pharmaceuticals

9.6 IT and Telecom

9.7 Electronics

9.8 Retail and Ecommerce

10. Europe Express Delivery Market Country Analysis

10.1 Europe: Express Delivery Market

10.1.1 Europe: Express Delivery Market, By Country

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Express Delivery Market

11.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 New Product Development

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

13. Company Profiles

Amazon.com, Inc.

Aramex

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

Koninklijke Postnl

Poste Italiane

TNT Holdings B.V.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

