The key news in the FY21 results statement was the restart of the Phase IIa (2m cell dose) extension study after a June safety halt due to a presumed intraocular eye infection (endophthalmitis). If some trial data is available by Q4 of CY21, this could open the way to a crucial partnering deal from probably mid-2022. The 12-month data from the first (1m dose) Phase IIa cohort showed stable responses with the two best patients seeing a doubling of their visual acuity. Preclinical projects in exosomes (drug targeting and delivery) and candidate cell lines (like a diabetes therapy) are progressing well but with no major partnerships as yet. FY21 (year ending 31 March) closed with £22.2m cash. Our valuation remains at £190m.

