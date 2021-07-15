Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.07.2021
PR Newswire
15.07.2021 | 12:04
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Block Listing Application

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("Company")

PR Newswire

London, July 15

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Block Listing Application

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 8,432,310 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each ("Shares") to be admitted to the Official List under an Ordinary Share Block Listing Facility.

The Shares may be issued under the block listing to satisfy demand that cannot be met through the secondary market, and the proceeds of share issuance under the block listing will be used for investment in accordance with the Company's investment policy.

The Shares to be block listed may be issued pursuant to the Company's existing general authority to issue shares on a non pre-emptive basis. If issued, the new Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Shares in issue.

The block listing is expected to become effective at 8:00 a.m. on 16 July 2021.

Contact name for queries:

Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

15 July 2021

