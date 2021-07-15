REC Group launches second generation N-Peak solar panel

The new REC N-Peak 2 solar panel is REC Group's third product release in as many months

MUNICH, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REC Group, an international pioneering solar energy company headquartered in Norway, announces the launch of the REC N-Peak 2, the second generation of its n-type TOPCon cell-based solar panels. Building on the success of its predecessor, the REC N-Peak 2 steps up the already excellent power density and energy yield per m2, giving consumers higher savings on electricity bills and carbon emissions. Like all REC products, the new solar panel is eligible for the extended REC ProTrust Warranty. Production of the REC N-Peak 2 is set to start in August 2021, with shipments arriving at customers worldwide beginning in October.

Third new product release in three months from industry-leading innovator

As a leader of technology in the solar industry, REC keeps driving module innovations forward. Following the launch of the game-changing, lead-free[1] REC Alpha Pure Series, and the fourth generation of the popular REC TwinPeak Series, the new N-Peak 2 is REC's third new product announcement in just three months. It is testament to REC's strong commitment to pioneering solar technology in order to facilitate the global energy transition.

N-Peak first-gen: a recap

At its release in June 2018, the REC N-Peak was the world's first solar panel to combine n-type mono half-cut cells with a twin-panel design, delivering excellent power output and long-term performance. Combining n-type and TOPCon technology, the high efficiency REC N-Peak Series has helped consumers worldwide to pack more power into tighter spaces and generate more power from fewer panels.

Higher power output, long-term strength

REC N-Peak 2 uses 120 half-cut mono n-type cells to deliver up to 375 Wp of power. The new product has the same iconic super-strong, slimline frame and support bars that REC uses in its other leading solar panels. This means the N-Peak 2 can support loads of up to 7000 Pa. The new solar panel also takes forward the strong points that have made its predecessor so popular, featuring the same advanced mono n-type cell technology as well as REC's pioneering Twin Design, which delivers better performance in shaded conditions.

Improved warranty

The REC N-Peak 2 is also eligible for the REC ProTrust Warranty, a 25-year warranty on each of product, performance and labor for all systems completed by REC Certified Solar Professional installers. REC guarantees power output in year 25 of the panel's service life of at least 92% - ensuring a long bright future for every installation.

All technical details of the new REC N-Peak 2 are available here.

About REC Group:

REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power through high-quality solar panels with a leading power density. As Solar's Most Trusted, REC is known for its patented innovations and multiple award-winning products with reliable long-term performance. The cornerstone for REC's strong reliability is advanced and highly efficient manufacturing using Industry 4.0 practices. Founded in 1996 in Norway, REC has always been committed to a low carbon footprint in its solar materials and panels. REC is headquartered in Norway with operational headquarters in Singapore and regional hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Find out more at recgroup.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

[1] REC has eliminated lead from all panel components in its Alpha Pure Series, including cell connections, cross connectors and junction box soldering. This means the panel meets the RoHS regulation (Regulation of Hazardous Substances EU 2015/863), which is mandatory for all kinds of electrical products, whereas photovoltaic panels are currently excluded from the regulation.

